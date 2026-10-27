Arkansas Needs More From These 5 Players to Beat Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas finally has an SEC win. Missouri will not care how much relief came with it. The Tigers arrive in Fayetteville on Saturday with four consecutive victories in the series.

The Razorbacks return from their bye with a chance to prove that beating Vanderbilt was more than a welcome interruption in a difficult season.

That proof will require more than another week of discussing confidence. Arkansas needs its quarterback to sustain possessions, its running game to remain useful, and its defense to finish assignments before a missed opportunity becomes an explosive gain.

The kicking game could matter just as much if the score remains close.

Picking five players doesn't mean everyone else gets the evening off. Football does not work that way. These five, however, fill roles that could turn a competitive game into another conference win.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson celebrates following a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

KJ Jackson: Make Efficiency a Habit, Not a Highlight

Jackson supplied the kind of performance Arkansas needed at Vanderbilt. He completed 21-of-31 passes for 251 yards without an interception and added an eight-yard rushing touchdown. The next assignment is making that effectiveness survive a different defense.

Missouri will have studied the completions that helped Jackson settle into the game. Arkansas should expect the Tigers to challenge his preferred answers and force him to move beyond the first option.

That is where he needs to take another step. Jackson does not have to manufacture a spectacular throw every time a possession becomes uncomfortable. He needs to recognize the available gain, deliver the ball on time and avoid turning an unsuccessful play into a damaging one.

His late third-and-10 completion to Jamari Hawkins against Vanderbilt showed what a useful response can look like. Arkansas received a defensive opportunity, faced a difficult situation and kept the possession alive through its quarterback.

The Razorbacks need more of that composure against Missouri. Cramsey and the protection must help create workable circumstances. Once they do, Jackson has to make them count. Arkansas cannot afford a passing game that disappears whenever the original plan becomes less comfortable.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles looks for running room in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Image

Cam Settles: Make Missouri Respect the Run Near the Goal Line

Settles scored the first two rushing touchdowns of his college career at Vanderbilt. One tied the game before halftime. The other supplied the touchdown that put Arkansas ahead for good.

Those were not decorative contributions. His 11-yard score finished a nine-play, 75-yard drive when Arkansas needed points before the break. The three-yard touchdown late in the third quarter capitalized on a downfield completion rather than allowing another promising possession to stall.

Missouri needs to face the possibility of Arkansas finishing the same way. Settles does not have to dominate the carry count to matter. He needs to provide useful production when his opportunities arrive, particularly in short-yardage and scoring situations.

The distinction between gaining yards and finishing drives is important here. Arkansas can move the ball reasonably well and still lose if too many possessions end without enough points.

Settles gives the offense a runner who just demonstrated that he can complete those assignments.

The challenge is repeating the execution when the defense expects him to be involved. The opening may be narrower. The decision may need to come faster. Arkansas still needs the necessary yards.

Arkansas wide receiver AJ Jordan celebrates after a first down catch against Vanderbilt. | Hogs On SI Images

Antonio Jordan: Remain An Option When Marshall Returns

Jordan became more than an alternative option at Vanderbilt. With Chris Marshall unavailable for the second half, he finished with career highs of five catches and 74 yards.

His 32-yard reception helped set up Settles’ go-ahead touchdown. Earlier, he supplied a third-down completion during the drive that tied the game before halftime.

Arkansas needed someone else to become dependable. Jordan answered. Now he must remain part of the offense rather than becoming a temporary solution everybody forgets once Marshall is available again. Silverfield said last week that the staff expected Marshall to be ready for Missouri, although that expectation should not be confused with a final game-day availability determination.

The larger point remains the same regardless of Marshall’s status. Arkansas is harder to defend when Jackson has another receiving option he trusts. Missouri should not be allowed to focus its attention on one player and assume the rest of the passing game will lose direction.

Jordan does not need to chase another career high. He needs to run dependable routes, complete catches and remain available when the defense takes away the preferred throw.

That contribution could help Marshall, too. Attention spread across the formation is more useful than a receiving room in which one player carries almost every meaningful expectation.

Arkansas Razorbacks safety Miguel Mitchell celebrates after making a tackle in the first half. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Miguel Mitchell: Finish Ordinary Plays Before Chasing Another Big One

Mitchell’s late interception against Vanderbilt helped secure the victory. His sack earlier in the second half also contributed to a defensive stop.

Those moments earned attention. Missouri will test whether he can supply the work around them just as consistently.

Jamal Roberts presents a significant rushing challenge. The Tigers also have a passing game capable of exploiting a defender who abandons his responsibility too quickly.

Mitchell needs disciplined reads, secure tackling and communication that helps the secondary remain connected. Another interception would be welcome. Arkansas cannot build the plan around receiving one.

Sometimes his most important contribution will be preventing a routine play from becoming a damaging gain.

Make the tackle when the opportunity arrives. Preserve the coverage when the quarterback extends the snap. Avoid taking an aggressive angle that leaves somebody else trying to repair the mistake.

That is no less valuable than a highlight. Against a Missouri team capable of controlling the game through its running back, dependable defensive execution may be the best way to create the next turnover opportunity.

Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Max Gilbert waves to the Vanderbilt student section after their win against Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5. Max Gilbert: Don’t Let a Productive Possession Go Empty

Gilbert finished Arkansas’ late scoring possession at Vanderbilt with a 39-yard field goal. The kick established the final 10-point margin and rewarded the work that came before it.

Missouri could present another situation in which three points materially change the game.

Arkansas needs touchdowns when they are available. It also needs a reliable finish when a possession ends short of the goal line. A missed opportunity in the kicking game can erase the practical value of several successful offensive plays.

Gilbert cannot control where every drive stalls or the distance of every attempt. His responsibility is the opportunity in front of him, supported by the snap, hold and protection.

The Razorbacks need that operation to remain dependable. A close game can turn a field-goal attempt into the evening’s most scrutinized moment. The preparation has to make it feel like the same assignment long before the crowd starts doing the arithmetic.

The Next Step Requires More Than Five Good Box Scores

Arkansas does not need all five players to produce career nights. It needs their contributions to connect. Jackson keeps a possession moving. Settles finishes it. Jordan prevents the passing game from narrowing. Mitchell helps the defense regain the ball. Gilbert turns a late opportunity into points.

That is how the Vanderbilt win became a complete result. Missouri presents a different test, with different problems and no obligation to make Arkansas’ progress easy to recognize.

The Razorbacks finally gave themselves something worth building on. These five players can help make sure it does not remain a one-game story.

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