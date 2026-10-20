Woo Pig Report Card: Arkansas Won, Now Give Fans a Reason To Keep Believing

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fans do not need permission to enjoy this one. Fourteen consecutive SEC losses were enough. The Razorbacks went to Nashville, beat Vanderbilt 31-21 and finally gave everybody a Saturday night that did not require searching through another loss for something positive.

Enjoy it. Talk about it. Wear the shirt without preparing a defense of the football program before leaving the house. The players earned that moment, and the people who kept showing up earned the right to appreciate it.

But enjoying a win and buying everything being sold are different decisions. Arkansas is 3-4. One successful trip does not erase the earlier problems, settle every coaching question or guarantee that something permanent changed in Nashville. It gives the Razorbacks a starting point better than another explanation.

That is the real Woo Pig progress report heading into the bye. Arkansas finally has proof that the work can produce an SEC win. Now the players and coaches need to make sure the celebration outlasts the weekend.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) celebrates his touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Offense Looked Better Because It Finally Worked Together

The most encouraging number was not attached to one player. It was the combination: 187 rushing yards, 251 passing yards and 438 total yards. Arkansas did not need one part of the offense to drag the rest of it down the field.

KJ Jackson completed 21-of-31 passes without an interception. Cam Settles scored twice on the ground. Different players contributed to the same result, and the Razorbacks finally received enough production to give themselves some room.

That is what Tim Cramsey needs to protect during the break. Not a particular rushing total or a requirement that Jackson throw a certain number of passes. Keep the connection between the two. If Missouri commits more attention to stopping the run, Arkansas should have the passing answer ready. If the Tigers prioritize coverage, the ground game needs to make that choice costly.

The bye also gives the staff time to examine who gets those opportunities. Sutton Smith produced 29 yards on four carries and caught two passes for 12 more. That does not prove Arkansas should have handed him the game. It does make another touch or two a reasonable topic for discussion.

The coaches know more about each player’s physical condition than the public does. Fans are still allowed to ask whether the rotation used the available talent effectively. A good question does not become a bad one because Arkansas won.

Two Interceptions Helped, Rest of the Film Still Counts

Joker Johnson’s interception return put points on the board. Miguel Mitchell’s late takeaway helped create the possession that produced Arkansas’ insurance field goal. Those plays deserve to be remembered as part of a breakthrough.

So do Vanderbilt’s 390 total yards, including 274 through the air. Those numbers are on the same film as the interceptions. Arkansas cannot let the defensive review become a highlight package.

The Razorbacks need to identify where Vanderbilt found space, whether the problem came from the call or the execution, and what the correction requires. “Play harder” is not a complete answer to a missed responsibility.

Arkansas Razorbacks cornerback Joker Johnson celebrates with teammates after an interception return for a touchdown against Vanderbilt. | Hogs On SI Images

The goal should be a defense that keeps its ability to make a consequential play without repeatedly needing one to regain control. Stay connected in coverage. Keep pressure from opening an escape route. Finish the tackle before an ordinary gain becomes the play everybody discusses afterward.

The defense helped win in Nashville. That should make the corrections easier to teach, not easier to overlook.

Silverfield Gets Credit, Does Not Get a Blank Check.

Ryan Silverfield earned his first conference victory at Arkansas. His team stayed engaged through a difficult start and finally finished an SEC game with the result it wanted. He and his staff deserve credit for that.

They also have two weeks between games to show they understand how to build on it. A win changes the mood inside a program. The challenge is keeping that lift without allowing the review to become gentler.

The late possession against Vanderbilt should be part of the teaching. Mitchell made the interception. Jackson found Jamari Hawkins on third-and-10. The offense continued moving, and Max Gilbert supplied the points. Each unit helped the next one instead of leaving another part of the team to solve everything.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield speaks to the SEC Network sideline reporter following the team's 31-21 victory at Vanderbilt. | Hogs On SI Images

That is worth studying as carefully as a mistake. Players need to understand why the sequence worked and what their responsibilities were. The next close game will not unfold exactly the same way, but Arkansas should be better prepared because it finally has a successful finish to examine.

Missouri also has an open date. The Razorbacks do not get a preparation advantage merely because the calendar gives them a break. Both staffs will study, recover and make adjustments. Arkansas has to use the time well enough for the difference to appear on the field.

Fans Can Celebrate and Keep Their Standards

Somewhere along the way, every discussion about Arkansas football seems to become a demand to pick a side. Believe everything or believe nothing. Defend every decision or be accused of wanting the team to fail.

Neither position makes for an honest evaluation. Fans can appreciate what happened in Nashville and still question a repeated mistake. They can support the players without endorsing every coaching choice. They can recognize Silverfield’s first SEC win without pretending the rest of the season has been settled.

The earlier losses do not look better because Arkansas won Saturday. The Vanderbilt victory does not become meaningless because those losses happened. Both belong in the record, and both belong in the conversation.

What matters now is whether the Razorbacks give people another reason to believe. Not through a speech about progress, but through football that looks more dependable when an opponent starts taking away the first answer.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back celebrates with teammates after scoring his second touchdown against Vanderbilt. | Hogs On SI Images

Missouri Needs to See a Better Arkansas, Not Just a Happier One

The Tigers visit Fayetteville on Oct. 31. Arkansas should return with the productive pieces from Nashville and fewer of the mistakes that made the job harder.

That means clearer assignments, a purposeful rotation and an offense prepared to respond when its opening approach stops working. It means defending the space between the turnovers instead of waiting for another interception to fix the possession.

Nobody is asking Arkansas to become flawless during the bye. The expectation is simpler: look like a team that learned from winning rather than one relieved enough to stop examining itself. Nashville gave the players their moment. It gave the coaches credit and the fans a reason to smile. Now give everybody a reason to think it can happen again.

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