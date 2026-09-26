Arkansas Needs More From These Three Razorbacks Against Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There were a handful of Razorbacks expected to contribute in a major way in coach Ryan Silverfield's first season, including senior defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes.

The North Little Rock native has been quiet through the first quarter of the college football season, but Tulsa presents an opportunity for a fresh start in Week 4.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes and coach Ryan Silverfield. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Disappearance of Quincy Rhodes

Coming into the season, Rhodes was projected to be a borderline first round draft pick by several 2027 NFL mock drafts, but hasn't quite lived up to that billing.

The Bears could target more edge-rush talent in 2026 and/or 2027.



Rhodes has been a bright spot for Arkansas in 2025, racking up eight sacks with 43 tackles. At 6-foot-6, 276 pounds, Rhodes has good size to set the edge with height and length. Rhodes has enjoyed a breakout season and could be a riser during the 2026 or 2027 process. Charlie Campbell, Walter Football

Whether he's been battling an injury or having issues adjusting to a new defensive scheme, Rhodes has recorded four tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. if the Razorbacks are going to get back in the win column, they need their star defensive end to get it going against Tulsa.

Rhodes was the bright spot on a rather underwhelming defense in 2025, producing 44 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season. His disappearance along Arkansas' trenches has been noticeable with struggles to stop opposing rushing attacks and bringing quarterback pressure.

Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts was excited during the offseason about the prospects of coaching such a dominant pass rusher.

“[Rhodes] is an impact player in the SEC, and obviously he’s got to be somewhere in the first two days of the draft,” Roberts said Feb. 17. “Those type of players are good to inherit. Nice to walk in the door and you got one. So I’m excited about the work he’s been putting in so far and excited to get on the field, get a chance to coach him.”



Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bradley Shaw celebrates following made tackle during 2025 season. | Bradley Shaw, Instagram

Health of Bradley Shaw

Silverfield didn't provide much in terms on context this week on the health of his star linebacker, who sits second on the team with 15 tackles and one tackle for a loss.

His availability becomes even more important against a Tulsa offense averaging 220 rushing yards per game. The Golden Hurricane have shown an ability to stress opposing defenses both between the tackles and on the perimeter, putting additional responsibility on Arkansas' second level to prevent explosive runs.

That's an area where the Razorbacks can hardly afford another setback after Georgia rushed for 254 yards and averaged six yards per carry last week.

Shaw's impact showed up throughout scrimmages and practices as the playmaker, and his overall impact combined with a pair of former FCS transfers in Ja'Quavion Smith and Ben Bogle, there seems to be maximum energy and effort with each snap for the group.

However, replacing Shaw's communication and experience in the middle of the defense would be another challenge for a unit already searching for answers against the run.

Arkansas offensive lineman Josiah Clemons enters the game against Georgia following an injury to left tackle Kavion Broussard. | Nilsen Black, Hogs On SI

Broussard Ready To Roll?

Razorbacks left tackle Kavion Broussard has struggled off and on in his first extensive action as a starter. Despite early struggles, his performance against Georgia was enough to be named one of Pro Football Focus' Week 3 Team of the Week in the SEC.

Broussard left the game early because of an injury, and there has been no update on his status for Saturday night against Tulsa.

During Arkansas' 45-17 loss to Georgia, Broussard recorded an overall offensive grade of 76.3 on 55 total snaps and is the only Razorback lineman to grade out north of 87 overall in pass blocking. That has to be a positive for in-season improvement moving forward.

If Arkansas has to start Memphis transfer Josiah Clemons on Saturday, there is optimism that he can hold his own against the Golden Hurricane.

"Josiah is a young man that transferred with us from Memphis. Didn't play at all last year, and he's a backup right now for a reason," Silverfield said on Monday. "But he's continuing to progress. I've been so pleased with him. He's one of those guys that he's already better than he was on August 4.

"He's already better, and so every week he's going to continue to get better, especially at that offensive line position. So hard for those guys to play young in their careers, but he's one of those guys that obviously came from the same system and gets it. But we have high hopes for his future here."

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