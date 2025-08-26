Arkansas Razorbacks decide to go with speed with wide receivers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' wide receivers is one of the many groups folks are projecting position stats for the season.
If you figure out how to guess what folks did other places not in the SEC translates to today I'd love to hear it. Just about everywhere hope is the the only thing to predict with certainty.
The Razorbacks will open the season with O’Mega Blake, Jalen Brown and CJ Brown as their starting wide receivers, according to the first depth chart.
There is a renewed focus on speed at the position. Coaches have been saying for years you either have speed or you're chasing it and the Hogs have been about a step slower than you'd like.
Blake is the one a lot of hopes are riding on for the redshirt senior as an outside threat. He averaged 24.8 yards per catch last season, which ranked second nationally but that was at Charlotte that was not the NFL Panthers.
He does create a lot of hope for success.
“(O’Mega) can create space for chunk plays,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “We want to get our fastest guys on the field, and let them go make plays.”
CJ Brown, a sophomore from Bentonville, Ark., will start in the slot. Brown reached a team-high 22.4 mph during summer training, according to team testing. Pittman praised his consistency throughout the offseason.
“We do believe that there’s more than those three, but CJ probably was the most consistent guy that we had,” Pittman said.
Jalen Brown, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Florida State, will fill the other outside receiver role. Brown joined the team in June and reached a max speed of 21.1 mph over the summer. Razorbacks strength coach Ben Sowders said Brown is capable of running faster than that mark.
“He runs good routes, but he’s fast,” Pittman said. “It’s hard to cover speed at times. If you don’t have it, it’s real hard.”
Jalen Brown’s arrival at Arkansas follows his dismissal from Florida State, where he was arrested on a third-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance and released on bond, according to Leon County court records. He made eight catches in two games for the Seminoles last season.
Raylen Sharpe, a redshirt senior, had been the first-team slot receiver during spring and most of fall camp. A foot injury sidelined Sharpe, giving CJ Brown an opportunity to secure the starting job. Pittman said Sharpe has returned to practice and is expected to play Saturday as a backup.
Other receivers expected to contribute include sophomore Monte Harrison and redshirt sophomore Andy Jean, who both recorded max speeds of 21.6 mph during team testing. Redshirt sophomore Courtney Crutchfield and freshmen Ja’Kayden Ferguson and Antonio Jordan are also listed on the depth chart, although Jordan may miss time with a high-ankle sprain.
The Razorbacks are seeking to replace significant production from last season after the departures of key receivers. Armstrong, Broden, Sategna and TeSlaa accounted for more than 60% of Arkansas’s receiving yards and receptions in 2024.
What isn't officially on the stat lines is the big plays. Those four accounted four an even more overwhelming amount of those.
Arkansas will face Alabama A&M for the first time in program history on Saturday at Razorback Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network.
Pittman, entering his sixth season as Arkansas head coach, said he is confident in the new group’s ability to produce big plays. “The speed of Jalen Brown, we want to get it on the field as fast as we possibly can,” he said.
The Razorbacks were ranked near the bottom of the SEC in preseason wide receiver position rankings by Heartland Sports, reflecting the overhaul at the position. Pittman said he believes the combination of experience and speed will give Arkansas an edge as the season progresses.
“We talked about it as a staff and we think that might be (CJ’s) spot,” Pittman said. “He runs good option routes and is a good blocker as well.”
Right now, there are just far more questions that probably won't find any answers for a month.