Arkansas Razorbacks Gain Late Additions to Portal Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are continuing to finalize its 2026 roster and have done so quietly, including a pair of additions on each side of the ball.

Sacred Heart (FCS) offensive lineman Emmanuel Flor announced his decision to transfer to Arkansas Wednesday morning, according to a post on his X account.

He comes to Razorbacks after spending his freshman year with the Pioneers where he ended up redshirting.

Beyond blessed to announce I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at the University of Arkansas‼️ I can't thank the coaching staff at Arkansas enough for this amazing opportunity!#AGTG @RazorbackFB @CoachBaerHunter @Coach__Myers @RSilverfield pic.twitter.com/FUedkdWvZo — Emmanuel Flor (@e_flor74) February 3, 2026

He played his high school ball at the prestigious IMG Academy, an athletic preparatory school in Bradenton, Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 320 pound lineman is expected to join the Razorbacks as a walk-and is the second transfer lineman to join the roster in the capacity this week along with Temple transfer offensive lineman Lucas Possenti.

Another transfer that flew under the radar in recent weeks is Memphis defensive back Kourtlan Marsh, who joined the team for the spring semester.

His name first surfaced in an Arkansas football social media post on Monday at the start of the Razorbacks' offseason conditioning program.

The 5-10 and 188 pounds cornerback has missed the majority of the past two seasons due to an injury, including the entirety of 2025.

He started three games for Memphis during the Tigers' 11-2 campaign in 2024, but was sidelined by an arm injury which forced him to miss eight games.

He ended up recording 16 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and an interception that season.

Marsh spent his first three seasons at the FCS level with Samford from 2021-2023 where he posted 101 tackles, 11 pass breakups and one interception.

Razorbacks transfer class



• DB Christian Harrison, 6-foot-1, 180 (Cincinnati)

• K Braeden McAlister, 5-foot-11, 185 (Georgia State)

• K Max Gilbert, 6-foot, 200 (Tennessee)

• QB AJ Hill, 6-foot-4, 315 (Memphis)

• RB Sutton Smith, 5-foot-9, 185 (Memphis)

• OL Malachi Breland, 6-foot-5, 340 (Memphis)

• WR Jamari Hawkins, 5-foot-11, 180 (Memphis)

• LB Ja'Quavion Smith, 6-foot-1, 230 (Howard)

• DL Carlon Jones, 6-foot-2, 310 (USC)

• DB Braydon Lee, 6-foot-1, 180 (Maryland)

• DB La’Khi Roland, 6-foot-2, 196 (Maryland)

• TE Matt Adcock, 6-foot-3, 245 (Memphis)

• OT Adam Hawkes, 6-foot-5, 305 (Oregon State)

• OT Bryant Williams, 6-foot-7, 336 (Louisiana)

• LB Jamonta Waller, 6-foot, 243 (Auburn)

• DB Tyler Scott, 6-foot-2, 195 (Georgia State)

• LB Steven Soles, 6-foot-2, 237 (Kentucky)

• LB Phoenix Jackson, 6-foot, 223 (Baylor)

• WR Donovan Faupel, 6-foot-1, 200 (New Mexico State)

• DB Shelton Lewis, 5-foot-11, 185 (Clemson)

• RB Jasper Parker, 6-foot, 205 (Michigan)

• DL Hunter Osborne, 6- foot-4, 301 (Virginia)

• LB Khmori House, 6-foot-2, 210 (North Carolina)

• OL Josiah Clemons, 6-foot-7, 370 (Memphis)

• TE Ty Lockwood, 6-foot-4, 245 (Boston College)

• OL Terence Roberson, Transfer 6-foot-6, 310 (Ouachita Baptist)

• LB Jeremy Evans, 6-foot-1, 218 (Baylor)

• QB Braeden Fuller, 6-foot-3, 180 (Angelo State)

• DB Ian Williams, 5-foot-10 (Memphis)

• LB Ben Bogle, 6-foot-1, 221 (West Virginia)

• WR Chris Marshall, 6-foot-3, 215 (Boise State)

• WR Jelani Watkins, 5-foot-10, 162 (LSU)

• OL Ayden Bussell, 6-foot-5, 300 (West Virginia)

• DB Carter Stoutmire, 5-foot-11, 215 (Colorado)

• DB Kyeaure Magloire, 6-foot-3, 200 (West Georgia)

• DT Xadavien Sims, 6-foot-4, 300 (Oregon)\

• DB LaMarcus Hicks, 6-foot-2, 195 (Iowa State)

• DT Trajen Odom, 6-foot-4, 300 (Ohio State)

• Davion Weatherspoon, 6-foot-2, 310 (Ohio)

• John Howse, 6-foot-1, 194 (Middle Tennessee State)



• Davarrius Hairston, 6-foot-2, 175 (Hinds Community College)

• Lucas Possenti, 6-foot-5, 305 (Temple)

• Kourtlan Marsh, 5-foot-10, 188 (Memphis)

• Emmanuel Flor, 6-foot-4, 320 (Sacred Heart)

