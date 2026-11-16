Arkansas fans have another reason to be excited about the Razorbacks' recruiting future.

The program is adding another piece to its 2027 recruiting class, with three-star wide receiver Kaegan Morton announcing his decision to flip his commitment from UTSA to Arkansas.

The Mont Belvieu, Texas, native is coming off a productive season at Barbers Hill High School, where his numbers have helped make him a prospect worth watching.

Morton has recorded 1,067 receiving yards on 46 catches, averaging more than 23 yards per reception, with 16 receiving touchdowns this season. He also has 20 total touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

On to a new Chapter 📖 pic.twitter.com/BmoUqiaeec — Kaegan Morton (@KaeganMorton) November 14, 2026

His production isn't the only thing that stands out.

The 2027 prospect has also demonstrated his speed on the track. As a junior during the 2026 outdoor season, Morton finished fourth in the Texas Class 5A 100-meter final with a time of 10.37 seconds. He recorded a season-best 10.22 in the event, along with times of 21.62 in the 200 meters and 52.52 in the 400 meters, according to MileSplit. He was also part of Barbers Hill's regional champion 4x100-meter relay team.

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That combination of receiving production and track speed gives Arkansas another intriguing offensive prospect to add to its recruiting pipeline.

Morton is rated a three-star prospect by major recruiting services. ESPN lists his scout grade at 75, while Rivals gives him an 85 rating and 247Sports lists him at 84. For Arkansas, the addition brings another wide receiver into the mix as head coach Ryan Silverfield continues building his first full recruiting class with the Razorbacks.

Fellow UTSA commit and 4-star wideout Dylan Medlock was also in town for an official visit for the South Carolina game.

He was electric for the Rockets as a junior, catching 46 passes for 1,135 yards (24.7 ypc) and 15 touchdowns in 2025.

Medlock told Razorbacks On SI last month that his offer from Arkansas is validation to him that all the work he has put in during his high school career is paying off.

His offer from the Razorbacks is validation to him that all the work he has put in during his high school career is paying off.

With 22 commitments listed before Morton's addition, his commitment would bring Arkansas' 2027 recruiting class to 23 players.

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