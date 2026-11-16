FAYETTEVILLE — Throughout college football this season, teams have pulled off huge wins only to look like a completely different team the next week.

A week after destroying Ole Miss in the Swamp, Florida turned around and got smoked 45-17 by MIssouri in Columbia. After going on the road and beating Georgia, Auburn was beaten 38-17 by LSU. And after earning its fourth straight victory against Oklahoma, South Carolina ran into an unexpected buzzsaw in Fayetteville on Saturday, losing to Arkansas 34-6.

Now, Ryan Silverfield and the Razorbacks are trying to avoid a similar letdown against Texas in a rivalry clash in Austin.

"Stay on their ass and hold them accountable," Silverfield said Monday when asked how to avoid a letdown. "If you walked in the team meeting room yesterday, I was [saying], 'Hey congrats, great.

What the hell have we accomplished? Not a damn thing. In fact, we've got so much work to be done, and I think our players appreciate that.

"I said, the same people that are patting you on the back this week [are] the same ones that were stabbing you in the back last week. So let's just go put our head down and work and grind. And our players appreciate that mindset and the approach. They know there's there's not going to be days off.

No, every week stands on its own merits and it's its own season. And so we're starting a brand new season today, with 100% of the focus on Texas."

Nov 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Saturday's game will be Silverfield's first time coaching in the storied Arkansas-Texas rivalry, and he shared Monday what he's learned so far about the series.

"Like a lot of these things, as the week goes on, I'm going to continue to educate myself and our team on the rivalry. I do know this, right? Like when I got here, people had talked about their their feelings towards Texas. I won't share them publicly because it would be edited.



"But you know, a lot of the Arkansas fans have strong feelings in a certain light towards Texas. It's my job to prepare the team to the best of my ability to go down to Austin andg ive it our best shot. And we're excited about that opportunity. But I understand what this game means to a lot of people. I've heard the stories, right? Obviously, we're excited about the atmosphere that's going to be going on down there and the opportunity to to continue to play this game at a high level."

Arkansas and Texas is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, with coverage on ESPN and the Razorback Sports Network.

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