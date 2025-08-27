Arkansas Razorbacks' Pittman keeping support for old eight-game SEC schedule
Change is coming for the SEC. Arkansas, along with the rest of the conference, will conform to their fellow Power Four conferences and move to a nine-game conference slate in 2026.
It's the first time the SEC announced changes since they moved to an eight-game schedule in 1992.
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman, who wasn't a fan of the idea when the idea was first floated, again expressed his dismay of the change on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference Call.
"I liked it the way that it was before," Pittman said. "I wasn't necessarily for the nine game schedule. I don't think many of our coaches were. It just brings another loss to our conference. Half of them, brings eight losses to the conference."
Pittman believes that the move may be too reactionary to the results of the last two College Football Playoffs. The conference failed to make the previous two national championship games but had participated in the eight prior to 2023 and 2024. The SEC won six of those eight, with only Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers offering resistance to a clean sweep.
"We haven't won the last two national championships," Pittman said. "But we won a whole bunch of them the way that it was before, so I liked it the way it was before."
However, one of the reasons given by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey for making the change is snapping what is now a short, but odd drought for a conference of the SEC's caliber.
"Adding a ninth SEC game underscores our universities’ commitment to delivering the most competitive football schedule in the nation,” Sankey said in a press release. “This format protects rivalries, increases competitive balance, and paired with our requirement to play an additional Power opponent, ensures SEC teams are well prepared to compete and succeed in the College Football Playoff.”
Arkansas will need to shift its 2026 non-conference schedule around to comply with the changes. North Alabama, Tulsa, Utah and Memphis currently comprise of Arkansas' four non-SEC games.
Utah is the only game that complies with the SEC requirement that one of the now three games must be from another Power Four conference or Notre Dame.
Like so much else though, money became the ultimate deciding factor for a decision that will have long-lasting consequences.
"I understand money talks," Pittman said. "iIt'll be great for the fans. So there's good on both. There's good and and bad on on both sides, depending on how you're looking at it. But certainly, we're keeping our Power Four conference game as well."
Arkansas kicks off its first of four non-conference games this year against Alabama A&M 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.