FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There wasn't much that needed to be changed on the depth chart this week as Arkansas decided to hit the old C&P button on their keyboard.

In recent weeks, the depth chart that was released for Week 1 has gone relatively unchanged except for the fact that former wide receiver Jelani Watkins' name is no longer included. He left to focus completely on track two weeks ago, which leaves Arkansas with Jamari Watkins and Ismael Cisse splitting snaps.

As for the offensive line, center Caden Kitler has been playing with a foot injury that was not disclosed prior to the Tennessee game. Backup Kash Courtney came in for relief to begin the second half and Arkansas was instantly able to run the ball more effectively than at any point this season.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks to the field during the second half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Image

However, it appears that Kitler should be fine and remain in a starting role come Saturday.

Offense

QB 7 KJ Jackson ,Jr. 6-4, 225 lbs

2 AJ Hill So. 6-4, 232 lbs

RB 5 Sutton Smith 5th, 5-9, 196 lbs.

0 Braylen Russell Jr., 6-1, 228 lbs.

27 Cam Settles So., 5-11, 209 lbs.

Note:

WR-X No. 6 Chris Marshall, 5th Year, 6-3, 213 lbs.

No. 19 Antonio Jordan So. 6-6, 228 lbs. -or- No. 1 Courtney Crutchfield Jr. 6-2 187lbs.

Note: It's Marshall's world and we're all just living in it these days. He's slipped another spot in terms of receiving yards on the year, currently ranking No. 3 behind Anthony Evans (Mississippi State) and Cayden Lee (Missouri) in the race to be the SEC's receiving yardage king.

On the season, the fifth-year senior has caught 42 passes for 605 yards and two touchdowns.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jamari Hawkins runs to the sideline against the Tennessee Volunteers. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

WR-A No. 9 Jamari Hawkins 5th 5-10, 188 lbs.-OR- No. 4 Ismael Cisse Sr. 6-0, 198 lbs

Note: Obviously, Watkins is no longer with the team as recently noted. But both Hawkins and Cisse need to be more active in the receiving game.

WR-Z No. 3 CJ Brown Jr., 6-1, 195 lbs.

No. 8 Donovan Faupel Sr., 6-1, 201 lbs.

No. 11 Monte Harrison Jr., 6-3, 222 lbs.

TE No. 83Jaden Platt Sr., 6-5, 255 lbs.

No. 85 Ty Lockwood Sr. 6-4, 246 lbs,

No. 32 Matt Adcock Sr. 6-3, 238 lbs.

LT No. 75Kavion Broussard Jr., 6-6, 312 lbs.

No. 79 Josiah Clemons So. 6-7, 341 lbs.



LG No.71 Malachi Breland Sr. 6-5, 334 lbs.

No. 74 Terence Roberson Jr. Jr. 6-6, 322 lbs.



C No. 52Caden Kitler 5th 6-3, 303 lbs.

No. 53 Kash Courtney So. 6-4, 301 lbs.



RG No. 50 Kobe Branham Jr., 6-5, 336 lbs.

No. 73 Brooks Edmonson 5th, 6-4, 313 lbs.



RT No. 64 Bryant Williams 5th, 6-7, 335 lbs.

No. 54 Adam Hawkes Jr., 6-6, 306 lbs.

Note: Hawkes ended up grading out well mostly against the run, according to Pro Football Focus.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Quincy Rhodes before a play in the first half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Image

Defense

DE No. 97 Quincy Rhodes Jr. Sr., 6-6, 273 lbs.

No. 88 Xadavien Sims Jr. 6-3, 308 lbs.

No. 90 Caleb Bell So. 6-3, 284 lbs.

NT No. 92 David Oke 5th, 6-2, 298 lbs. -OR- No. 91 Carlon Jones Jr, 6-2, 327 lbs.

No. 99 Danny Beale Fr., 6-5, 347 lbs.



DT No. 0 Hunter Osborne Sr., 6-4, 313 lbs.

No. 28 Trajen Odom So., 6-3, 297 lbs. -OR- No. 55 Antonio Sandel-Bascomb Sr., 6-3, 315 lbs.

JACK No. 35 Steven Soles Jr., 6-2, 237 lbs.

No. 9 Charlie Collins Jr., 6-5, 233 lbs.



LB No. 7 Bradley Shaw Jr., 6-1, 229 lbs.

No. 44 Ben Bogle 5th, 6-1, 226 lbs. -OR- No. 42 Jeremy Evans 5th, 6-1, 229 lbs.

LB No. 25 Ja’Quavion Smith Jr., 6-1, 229 lbs.

No. 8 Phoenix Jackson 5th, 6-0, 222 lbs. -OR- No. 10 Wyatt Simmons Jr., 6-3, 226 lbs.

Arkansas Razorbacks cornerback Joker Johnson reacts after making a tackle against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

CB No. 20 Joker Johnson Sr., 6-0, 195 lbs.

No. 17 DJ Hairston So., 6-2, 176 lbs.

S No. 24 Miguel Mitchell 5th, 6-1, 219 lbs.

No. 14 Kyeaure Magloire 5th, 6-3, 210 lbs.

FS No. 1 Christian Harrison 5th, 6-0 // 202 lbs.

No. 22 Tay Lockett Fr., 6-0, 185 lbs.

CB No. 2 Shelton Lewis Sr., 5-11, 190 lbs. -OR- No. 4 La’khi Roland Jr., 6-2, 195 lbs.

STAR No. 6 Khmori House Jr., 6-1, 202 lbs.

No. 13 Carter Stoutmire Sr., 5-11, 216 lbs

Special Teams

K No. 30 Max Gilbert Sr., 6-0, 201 lbs.

No. 39 Braeden McAllister 5th, 6-0, 196 lbs.

P No. 37 Gavin Rush So., 6-3, 209 lbs.

-OR- No. 34 Jesse Ehrlich 5th, 6-2, 200 lbs.

KO No. 39 Braeden McAllister 5th, 6-0, 196 lbs. -OR- No. 30 Max Gilbert Sr., 6-0, 201 lbs.

LS No. 51 Adam Johnston Sr., 6-0, 225 lbs.

No. 59 Max Schmidly Sr., 6-3, 217 lbs.

H No. 37Gavin Rush So., 6-3, 209 lbs.

No. 34 Jesse Ehrlich 5th, 6-2, 200, lbs.

KR No. 9 Jamari Hawkins 5th, 5-10, 188 lbs.

PR No. 5 Sutton Smith 5th, 5-9, 196 lbs.

Note: Neither the defensive and special team units made changes to the lineups this week.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.