FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ryan Silverfield values roster continuity, but Arkansas will have some decisions to make after Saturday’s season finale against LSU. So will the players.

For some Razorbacks, the transfer portal could offer a clearer path to playing time. Others played meaningful snaps this season and could still see a better opportunity elsewhere.

Here are 10 Razorbacks who could enter the transfer portal this offseason, ranked by how likely they are to leave.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during the second half against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Nilsen Roman | Hogs On SI Images

10. Caleb Bell, DE

A former 4-star prospect in the 2025 class has been a rotational piece running third string defensive end behind Quincy Rhodes and Xadavien Sims. His playing time has been sporadic throughout the season with just six tackles but could be looking for an increased role elsewhere.

9. Trajen Odom, DL

After transferring from Ohio State, the former 4-star prospect has recorded just five tackles on the season and has graded out among the lowest defensive players on the team at 50.3, according to Pro Football Focus.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield lines up against Texas. | Chris Gutierrez, Hogs On SI Images

8. Courtney Crutchfield, WR

The Pine Bluff native was considered a top-50 prospect out of high school, but has severely underachieved through three seasons at the college level. Crutchfield has just two receptions for 17 yards this season, but also dropped three passes against Missouri when Chris Marshall was out with an injury.

7. Jasper Parker, RB

Parker flashed some explosive ability early in the season, with 12 touches for 72 yards this season but seems to have been the forgotten man in a busy rotation of running backs. He started his career at Michigan as a former 4-star signee but hasn't quite caught on at the college level for whatever reason.

6. Max Gilbert, K

The Razorbacks were in need of a kicker after Scott Starzyk surprisingly left for LSU after announcing his return to Arkansas for 2026. That left special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford scrambling to find a replacement and found a dependable leg inside 50 yards in Gilbert.

After he started the year 7-of-9, Gilbert has been shaky at best by connecting on just 9-of-17 field goal attempts since Week 5 against Texas A&M, the worst stretch of his college career.

Arkansas defensive back La'Khi Roland celebrates a tackle during the first half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Image

5. La'Khi Roland, CB

After a breakout sophomore season at Maryland that included three interceptions, Roland was expected to be a key contributor alongside Joker Johnson and Shelton Lewis. However, that's not been the case with the second-lowest grade of any Arkansas defender at 46.4, according to PFF.

4. AJ Hill, QB

It's understandable that Hill's family might be upset with how things have gone in his first two seasons under Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey. After following the offensive staff to Arkansas, Hill's playing time has been limited after losing out the starting quarterback job.

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He's completed 16-of-28 passes on the season for 181 yards and one touchdown this season, but hasn't seen the field aside from garbage time reps since the Georgia game. His father also shared a tweet earlier this weekend that's been deleted that talked about Hill is being "snaked" after freshman Hank Hendrix saw the field in the fourth quarter in a 45-3 loss to Texas.

"Really AMAZING how they will nsnake you and want you to think they with you!!!! Better days ahead!!! Tehy know you one of them ones (AJ Hill)!!!! Keep your head up!"

The post had been seen nearly 20,000 times before being taken down later that evening.

Hill was a former 4-star and top-150 prospect out of Houston County (Ga.) High School in the 2025 class with offers from Colorado, Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and many others before signing with Memphis.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Steven Soles celebrates a tackle for loss against Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

3. Steven Soles, EDGE

The EDGE rusher also known as "Sack'Em" brought the mustard off the edge as a pass rusher, recording 33 QB pressures with seven sacks, three hits, 23 hurries, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections and a 23.7% pressure rate across 22 games at Kentucky.

His production has been on the lighter side at Arkansas with just 15 total tackles, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble. His explosiveness off the edge is what made him a hot commodity out of the transfer portal, but hasn't lived up to that standard for whatever reason at Arkansas.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson looks to pass against Texas. | Chris Gutierrez, Hogs On SI Images

2. KJ Jackson, QB

The Hogs' QB1 has done an admirable job staying steady for his offense this season as team captain. He's completed 195-of-331 pass attempts for 2,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while also gaining 231 yards and another four scores on the ground as a junior.

Jackson has tendencies that can eat a quarterback alive in the SEC such as locking in on one receiver and sometimes doesn't have an internal clock that buzzes when his pocket begins to collapse.

The former 4-star passer out of Montgomery, Ala., had offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell looking downfield on long run after the catch against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

1. Braylen Russell, RB

Should Russell stay or should he go has been one of the bigger storylines the last couple of offseasons at Arkansas. The in-state product stuck with Arkansas over South Carolina and Tennessee during high school and has been on the fence about staying ever since.

That's not entirely his fault either becasue it seems like he's been heavily misused since his freshman year. How do two different coaching staffs misuse such a weapon like Russell?

The 6-foot-1, 227 pound running back is in the best shape of his college career, but has been sparingly used once the calendar flips to Novemeber in each of his three seasons. In the months of September and October, Russell has recorded 149 carries for 762 yards and eight touchdowns.

In the months of November and December, he's received only 49 carries for 122 yards and two scores.

Russell averaged 4.5 carries over the past two games after getting 8.3 per game through the first seven. After three seasons of seeing his workload shrink late in the year, Russell has reason to ask what his role would look like if he came back for a fourth.

His lack of playing time as a former top recruit looking will likely have him looking for greener pastures. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him be a top prospect available when the portal opens in January.

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