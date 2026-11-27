FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has one more Saturday to put together the kind of performance that’s been hard to come by this season. The Razorbacks have shown what they can do in spurts, most recently in a 34-6 win over South Carolina.

However, reality came crashing down on the road last Saturday at Texas, losing to its biggest rival 45-3.

A disappointed LSU team comes to Fayetteville for the season finale, and will need to prepare for two different versions of Arkansas, without knowing which one is going to show up.

Coach Ryan Silverfield wants to send his seniors out with a win, and here are four keys for them to do exactly that.

KJ Jackson Must Make Quick Decisions

LSU has the highest graded pass rush of any team in the SEC at 89.6, according to Pro Football Focus, which is five points higher than the one Arkansas faced two weeks ago against South Carolina.

Whether it's Princewill Umanmielen, Jordan Ross, Deuce Geralds or TJ Dottery, defensive coordinator Blake Baker knows how to create pressure off the edge. Through 11 games, the Tigers have applied 206 pressures, 132 hurries, recorded 42 sacks (No. 2 FBS), 23 hits and 80 tackles for loss (No. 11 FBS).

When KJ Jackson is under pressure, he has completed just 40-of-94 pass attempts for 446 yards and three interceptions. If the offensive line can figure out how to keep him upright, he has completed 65% of his passes for 1,787 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Unleash Quincy Rhodes

Whether he's been injured or just not receiving the same number of snaps as last season, Rhodes must be on the field for the Razorbacks to have a chance to win on Saturday.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Rhodes has 21 pressures, including 16 hurries, three sacks and two hits, according to PFF. While he has 18 tackles on the season, he's missed six at a 22% rate, which is the highest rate of his career.

The Tigers have allowed 28 sacks on the season, ranking No. 106 nationally and rank No. 11 in the SEC by PFF in pass protection with a grade of 67.2. Some of those sacks can be attributed to LSU QB Sam Leavitt holding onto the ball too long, completing just 48-of-85 passes for 562 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions under pressure.

Keep Cam Settles Involved

The Razorbacks are going to need to control the clock in order to win Saturday and with the way leading rusher Cam Settles has been running the football, it gives them an opportunity to keep the LSU offense off the field.

Arkansas is very capable of winning time of possession, ranking No. 29 nationally with an average of 31:41 per game. Over the previous three games, Settles has averaged nearly 76 yards per game and five yards per carry on 47 total attempts.

For a rushing attack that struggled for most of the season, Arkansas' most complete back has provided the offense with consistency down the stretch.

Chris Marshall, AJ Jordan Force The Issue Outside

Chris Marshall was Arkansas' go-to receiver early on, but AJ Jordan has come on late to create a more dynamic passing attack on the outside. Each of them are averaging at least 14 yards per reception with a combined five touchdowns and have given fans optimism for a more explosive offense.

Together, Jackson has a pair of targets on the field at the same time who can each stretch the field vertically and attack the middle of the field when needed.

Their contributions have actually opened up the Razorback offense that's averaging at least a yard more per play than it did through the first six games of the season.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest in Razorback news.