Arkansas reloads defense with portal trio led by Maryland secondary help

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The transfer portal has become the college football version of a hardware store.

Something’s broken? Go grab a tool. Arkansas did just that, adding two defensive pieces it hopes can help patch leaks that showed up far too often.

The Razorbacks landed Maryland defensive back La’khi Roland and followed it up by adding linebacker Phoenix Jackson, a player who’s seen life at both Baylor and Fresno State. then followed it up a little later getting defensive back Braydon Lee from Maryland.

Together, they don’t promise miracles. They promise options, and that’s something Arkansas needed.

Roland comes to Fayetteville after a season in the Big Ten where he showed he can find the football.

Through 11 games, he totaled 21 tackles, recorded an interception that went for a touchdown, added another pass breakup and held opposing quarterbacks in check more often than not.

At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Roland brings size and length to a secondary that has been searching for consistency. He has two years of eligibility remaining, giving Arkansas a chance to develop him beyond a one-season rental.

Roland’s path to Arkansas wasn’t short on options. He picked the Razorbacks over other Power Four programs, a detail that matters in a world where portal recruiting is as competitive as high school recruiting ever was.

For the Hogs, the appeal is simple. Roland showed ball skills at Maryland, finishing the season with multiple interceptions and only one touchdown allowed in coverage.

That’s the kind of stat line defensive coaches like to circle in red ink.

In seven games this year, Lee had 18 tackles (12 solo), knocked down 2 passes and had an interception.

According to Pro Football Focus, Lee posted an overall defensive grade of 67.0 and a tackling grade of 87.5 in 282 snaps at cornerback.

Lee was a 3-star prospect in the class of 2024 who flipped from South Carolina to Maryland.

Arkansas has spent the past few seasons rotating defensive backs, looking for combinations that stick. Roland and Lee gives the staff another couple of pieces to mix into that equation, whether it’s on the outside or in specific coverage packages.

He won’t be asked to fix everything. He’ll be asked to do his job, and for Arkansas, that’s progress.

Linebacker room adds a veteran presence

Phoenix Jackson’s road to Arkansas has had a few more turns.

After spending four seasons at Fresno State, Jackson transferred to Baylor, where injuries limited him to three games.

Now he’s headed to the SEC with one year of eligibility left.

What he brings is experience. During his time at Fresno State, Jackson totaled 110 tackles, five sacks, five pass deflections and three interceptions.

One of those picks went the distance, a reminder that he’s capable of making plays in space.

Arkansas isn’t just adding a body here. Jackson has played meaningful snaps at the FBS level and understands what it takes to survive a long season.

That matters for a linebacker group that’s dealt with its share of attrition.

With only one year to work with, Jackson’s role likely centers on depth, rotation and reliability. In the SEC, those roles are never small ones.

The Hogs aren’t pretending these additions are headline-stealers. They’re practical moves, the kind that help coaches sleep better during spring practice and into fall camp.

Arkansas has leaned heavily on the portal to address defensive needs, and this pair fits that pattern. Roland offers upside in the secondary. Jackson offers experience and steadiness at linebacker.

Neither comes with unreasonable expectations attached. That may be the most refreshing part of all.

How this could play out

Roland should have every opportunity to compete for snaps right away, especially in passing situations.

Jackson figures to be part of the rotation, offering flexibility in how Arkansas uses its linebackers.

For the Razorbacks, improvement doesn’t have to come in dramatic leaps. Sometimes it comes from having the right people in the right spots when games tighten up.

If these moves do that, they’ll have done exactly what Arkansas hoped.

Key takeaways