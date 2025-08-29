Arkansas' Sam Pittman faces goofy buyout for 2025 coaching carousel
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are staring down one of the strangest coaching contract provisions in college football as they enter the 2025 season, with coach Sam Pittman’s buyout drawing attention across the sport.
Sorry, Pittman's job isn't in jeopardy that anyone knows about, but we've seen just how quick things can change. Especially with a schedule like the Hogs are facing, one of the most difficult in all of college football.
With some staggering high buyouts reported in the story for other places, Pittman's isn't that big. For a coach that's said the Razorbacks' gig is his last one, he'd probably like to head to the lake in Hot Springs on his own terms.
No one is saying he's anything but a great guy and a good coach. The problem, like everybody else, is what he spent 40 years learning how to do changed less than 60 days after he got the job in December 2019.
Pittman’s deal, described by ESPN's Pete Thamel as “the goofiest buyout in college sports,” puts the university in a financial bind that changes with each win and loss. If Pittman finishes this season at .500 or better since 2021 — he enters the year 27-24 in that span — Arkansas would owe him nearly $9.8 million if it decides to part ways. Should Pittman win only four games, the buyout drops to about $6.9 million.
“Credit Pittman, who revived Arkansas from the depths of Chad Morris’ era and keeps on surviving,” Thamel said “If he’s above four wins, Arkansas would face scrutiny for issuing such a bizarre contract and the extra money it’d cost the program to fire him.”
What he didn't say is athletics director Hunter Yurachek is still going to catch grief either way. That's just the way these things go.
The unusual structure of Pittman’s contract has become a focal point as the college football coaching carousel accelerates. After a relatively quiet 2024 season, when 30 FBS jobs changed hands — down from a record 32 the year prior — industry observers expect a spike in high-profile coaching turnover this year.
“There’s 15 to 20 schools in flux, and it was really light last year,” an industry source told ESPN. “But the question is whether 6-6 is worth making a change when you need to find 20-plus million?”
The Razorbacks’ predicament highlights a broader trend in college athletics, where buyouts have soared to unprecedented levels. Texas A&M paid Jimbo Fisher $76.8 million in 2023, setting a national record. Auburn’s $21.7 million buyout for Gus Malzahn in 2020 stands as the second-largest.
For Arkansas, the Pittman buyout is unique. It is structured so that even mediocrity is expensive to dismiss. Five wins would trigger the nearly $10 million payout, while another loss would save the school almost $3 million. The contract has prompted questions about whether the Razorbacks are rewarding stability or limiting their options for improvement.
The stakes are heightened by the changing financial landscape in college football. With the SEC and Big Ten set to receive additional College Football Playoff revenue beginning in 2026, some schools are already budgeting millions in anticipation.
One institution told ESPN it has allocated an additional $8 million for new bowl revenue, which could make large buyouts more palatable.
There is precedent for paying hefty buyouts despite financial obstacles. Several men’s basketball programs, including Indiana, Villanova and Texas, paid significant sums last year to bring in new leadership.
“They were stalled out last year in the football carousel, but they didn’t have any trouble getting going in the basketball carousel,” an industry source told ESPN.
At Arkansas, the reality is immediate. Pittman’s turnaround from the Chad Morris era recalibrated expectations, but the buyout clause now adds pressure to every game. A few wins could make him prohibitively expensive to fire. A few losses could open the door to change, albeit with a hefty price tag.
Other programs face similar, if less unusual, dilemmas. Auburn’s Hugh Freeze is under pressure with an $15.4 million buyout. Florida’s Billy Napier, whose buyout stands at $20.4 million with no offset or mitigation, received a vote of confidence after a strong finish last season.
But Arkansas’ contract with Pittman stands out as particularly odd, raising questions about the long-term impact of such deals.
As the 2025 season progresses, each result will carry not just athletic and emotional consequences but financial ones as well. The Pittman buyout, with its shifting dollar signs, will remain a point of national curiosity and debate.
You can rest assured that will go up and down right with the amounts of wins (and against whom) this season. September will be a huge key.
Don't worry about the opener, though. The Razorbacks kick off the new season Saturday at 3:15 against Alabama A&M at Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. Fans can also listen on the Razorback Sports Network and ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.