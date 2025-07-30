Arkansas’ Sorey named to Butkus Award watch list for top linebacker
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. has been named to the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker.
Sorey, a senior from Campbellton, Fla., transferred from Georgia ahead of the 2024 season. He started all 13 games for the Razorbacks last year and led the team with 99 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss, according to Arkansas athletics.
He was recognized as the Defensive Most Outstanding Player in Arkansas’ 39-26 Liberty Bowl win over Texas Tech, recording 10 tackles and half a tackle for loss.
“It’s a challenge, but it’s one I embrace,” Sorey said at SEC Media Days earlier this month. “There are a lot of new faces, and it’s my job to make sure everyone is on the same page, whether that’s in the locker room or on the field.”
Sorey also spoke about his leadership role for an Arkansas defense that features several new players this season.
“I lead by example, but since the spring I’ve been better about being vocal. More comfortable, I would say,” he said. “When you know your teammates well, you can, not get on them, but you can talk to them and do things like that,” Sorey said.
Sorey is one of three Arkansas players to receive preseason watch list recognition this year, joining quarterback Taylen Green, who was named to the Maxwell Award watch list, and offensive lineman Fernando Carmona, who was selected to the Outland Trophy watch list.
Sorey transferred to Arkansas after appearing in 11 games with two starts at Georgia during the 2023 season, where he finished with 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.
The Butkus Award, named for Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus, is one of the most prestigious honors for college linebackers. Past winners have included Patrick Willis, Roquan Smith and Devin White.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman praised Sorey’s impact since joining the program. “Xavian brought a different mentality when he arrived,” Pittman said. “He’s the guy our younger players look to, and he’s not afraid of the big moment.”
Sorey’s performance last season and his leadership have made him a central figure as the Razorbacks prepare for the 2025 campaign. He said he is focused on helping the team improve in the upcoming season.
“Awards are great, and I’m honored,” Sorey said. “But I’m here to win games and help this team get where we want to go. Everything else takes care of itself.”
Arkansas opens the 2025 season with nonconference play before facing its SEC opponents in the fall.