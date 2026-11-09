Three Things I Know, Three Things I Don’t Know About South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ next opportunity comes with a familiar warning: the opposing quarterback can punish a defense that fails to finish.

South Carolina visits Fayetteville on November 14. The Gamecocks are 6-3 overall and 4-3 in SEC play after beating Texas A&M 17-9. Arkansas returns home following its 26-23 loss at Auburn, still trying to make improvement mean something beyond a more competitive defeat.

The matchup offers another examination of the same issues. Can Arkansas sustain its productive stretches? Can it contain an athletic quarterback? Can it make a home game feel like an advantage rather than another setting for disappointment?

Here are three things I know—and three things I still need answered.

Three Things I Know About the Assignment

I know South Carolina has learned how to survive games that are not comfortable. The Gamecocks have won four consecutive games after opening SEC play 0-3. Against Texas A&M, they trailed 9-7 entering the fourth quarter, then scored the final 10 points. That is not simply momentum. It is recent evidence that they can remain functional when the game demands a late response.

Arkansas should recognize the difference. The Razorbacks had opportunities to finish Auburn and could not complete the work. South Carolina arrives having just done what Arkansas keeps discussing.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield speaks with Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz prior to the game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Imagaes

I know LaNorris Sellers remains dangerous when the original play stops looking promising. Against the Aggies, he passed for 251 yards and a touchdown, then delivered the decisive 41-yard touchdown run. His official rushing total was only 34 yards because lost yardage offset the explosive score. That is precisely why a final rushing total cannot fully describe the problem he creates.

Arkansas cannot congratulate itself for several successful defensive snaps and assume Sellers has been solved. One escape can change the possession. One missed tackle can change the score.

I also know the Gamecocks do not require an offensive avalanche to win. They beat Texas A&M with 17 points. That should concern an Arkansas offense that has repeatedly made scoring harder than necessary. The Razorbacks cannot count on a modest opponent total to compensate for their own stalled drives.

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Three Things I Don’t Know Yet

I do not know how closely Sellers will resemble his healthiest self by kickoff. He injured his ankle against Texas A&M, underwent X-rays that were negative and returned for the second half. He still produced the clinching touchdown, but he also showed discomfort. Playing through an injury Saturday does not establish his condition for the following weekend.

Arkansas should prepare for his complete skill set, not construct its plan around an assumption that he will be limited. His availability and mobility need to be evaluated as the week develops.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey views his unit prior to the Tennessee game. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

I do not know whether Arkansas’ offense can turn explosive gains into enough touchdowns. Auburn demonstrated that the Razorbacks can generate useful rushing production and deliver a late passing response. It also demonstrated how quickly sacks and unsuccessful downs can erase the benefit.

A long run is an opening. It is not a completed scoring possession. Against a team that just won a low-scoring SEC game, Arkansas cannot keep treating those two things as interchangeable.

Finally, I do not know whether the Razorbacks can sustain defensive discipline after halftime. They contained Byrum Brown early at Auburn and lost control of him later. Sellers presents a different player and a different offense, but the underlying responsibility remains: finish the pressure, maintain coverage and prevent the quarterback from repeatedly repairing a broken play.

The Answer Must Last Four Quarters

South Carolina is not arriving as an invulnerable opponent. Its win over Texas A&M required late work, and its quarterback’s ankle creates a legitimate question. But Arkansas has reached the point where identifying the opponent’s vulnerability is no longer particularly reassuring.

The Razorbacks identified opportunities against Auburn, too. This week, I want to see whether Arkansas can force South Carolina to live with its mistakes without repeatedly covering them up with mistakes of its own. That is the difference between preparing a persuasive preview and producing a useful result. The Gamecocks have recently shown they can finish an uncomfortable game. Arkansas needs to demonstrate that the same sentence can apply to it.

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