Arkansas-Tulsa By the Numbers: 10 Stats To Know Before Kickoff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Tulsa enter Saturday's meeting on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to momentum on the season.

The Razorbacks enter the night looking for anything positive they can build on while the Golden Hurricane look for their second victory over a Power Conference opponent this season.

Tulsa has assembled a defense that has played mostly lights out against the run while struggling some to defend the pass.

On the other hand, Arkansas hasn't quite lived up to the standard of what Ryan Silverfield has preached throughout his seven seasons as a FBS head coach. Here are some key statistics to keep an eye on as the Razorbacks prepare for such a pivotal non-conference game to close September.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles looks for running room in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Image

0: Rushing Touchdowns Allowed by Tulsa

One of the more shocking statistics going into this game is how prepared coach Tre Lamb's team is against opposing rushing attacks. The Golden Hurricane are one of only seven teams in the country that haven't allowed a rushing touchdown.

4: Sacks by Tulsa's Thomas Davis

A bit undersized for a defensive lineman, Davis has been a productive piece to Tulsa's front seven throughout the first three games.

He has totaled nine total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, seven QB hurries and will have the opportunity to challenge the Razorbacks' offensive line that has struggled to protect their quarterbacks with 10 sacks allowed this season.

9: Points Allowed Per Game by Tulsa

Another number that favors Tulsa going into Saturday's game is the defense allowing just three touchdowns on the season.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson throws on the sideline during a second half timeout against North Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

10: Total Sacks By Tulsa

While Davis is a defensive lineman to keep an eye on from a protection standpoint for Arkansas, the defense as a whole can apply pressure and Arkansas must take notice if it plans on having success through the air.

16: Different Razorbacks Have Caught A Pass

Through the first three games, Arkansas has placed passes in the hands of several different athletes, including wideouts, running backs and a quarterback.

Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey has built a reputation on spreading the ball around to different players, but it might be time to trim down a list of dependable options in the passing game.

19: Consecutive Arkansas Wins Over Tulsa

A streak that dates back to the final Frank Broyles team of 1977, Arkansas leads the all-time series at 55-15-3 and has won 19 straight games. The Razorbacks have pulled out close games against the Golden Hurricane before such as 2008, 2012 and cruised to a 23-0 victory in 2018.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield during a game against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

30: Silverfield's Magic Number

Silverfield is 45-10 in his head coaching career when his teams score 30 or more points, and Arkansas is 1-0 this season when reaching 30 (North Alabama, Week 1).

37: Arkansas Pass Plays of 10+ Yards

The Razorbacks have shown some semblance of explosiveness on offense, sitting at No. 14 nationally and No. 3 in the SEC for big pass plays. Quarterbacks KJ Jackson and AJ Hill have combined for one pass of at least 40 yards.

220.3: Tulsa Rushing Yards Per Game

If Arkansas has to slow down one part of the Golden Hurricane offense it has to be a rushing attack that sits in the top half nationally at just over 220 yards per game.

The pressure points aren't coming from one area as Tulsa QB Dexter Williams II has shown the ability to contribute with his legs.

278 — Chris Marshall Receiving Yards

Marshall has put the SEC on notice with acrobatic receptions, turning short gains into big plays and sitting comfortably against zone defenses to extend drives.

He currently sits No. 3 in the SEC in both receiving yards (278) and receptions (19), and has led Arkansas in receiving yards in each game.

Arkansas will be looking to get back to .500 on the season when they host Tulsa at 7 p.m. on Saturday inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game can be streamed on the ESPN App on SEC Network+.

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