Arkansas turns to transfer portal again with Memphis tight end pickup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When the Arkansas Razorbacks poke around in the transfer portal, good things tend to follow ... or at least, that’s the hope.

On a Thursday morning that likely began like any other, Memphis tight end Matt Adcock dropped the news to Daniel Fair at HawgBeat that he’s committed to Arkansas out of the transfer portal.

Adcock’s decision marks another notch in the Razorbacks’ offseason belt as Arkansas keeps piling on portal talent. If you’re counting, he’s the 20th transfer commit of the cycle for the Hogs and the fourth former Memphis Tiger to make the move to Fayetteville under coach Ryan Silverfield.

So, who is this guy? The 6-foot-3, 245-pound tight end spent one season with Memphis after transferring from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where he appeared in 19 games across two seasons.

Last year at Memphis, Adcock recorded 12 receptions for 70 yards and three touchdowns, catching at least one pass in nine games. That stat line won’t stop traffic in the SEC, but it does signal reliability, and Arkansas believes it can put that to use.

Analytically, Adcock’s numbers paint a modest picture. He earned a 59.5 overall PFF grade, with receiving (55.9), pass blocking (57.0) and run blocking (64.2) marks across 338 snaps. It’s not a billboard résumé, but Silverfield’s staff clearly sees a role.

There’s a familiar feel to this move. Adcock isn’t just another portal addition. He’s the fourth Memphis player to commit to Arkansas since Silverfield arrived. That pipeline is becoming less coincidence and more strategy.

Those additions span multiple positions and reflect a roster reshaping fueled by the portal era. Not every addition comes with buzz, but Arkansas has leaned into volume, banking on fit and familiarity over flash.

Inside Razorback Stadium, adding Adcock gives Arkansas more depth at tight end — a position that often does its best work without applause.

Blocking, short-yardage assignments and red-zone reliability still matter in the SEC, even when the box score doesn’t glow.

If Adcock helps extend drives, handle physical fronts or simply do his job cleanly, that’s a win for a Razorbacks offense trying to stabilize through change.

Sometimes the most useful players are the ones fans barely notice until they’re gone.

🔥 BREAKING: Memphis transfer TE Matt Adcock has signed with Arkansas football, per @PeteNakos 🐗💥 #WPS



📊 2025 Memphis Stats:

• 12 REC • 70 YDS • 3 TDs — reliable red-zone threat at tight end ✔️



🏈 6’3”, 245 lbs • Junior — adds pass-catching depth to the Razorbacks’… pic.twitter.com/ESGt5U211f — Hog Hotline (@DJOnTheHogs) January 8, 2026

A steady addition for the Razorbacks

In old Southern newspaper shorthand, this one reads as “steady as she goes.” Arkansas landed a player with experience, positional size and familiarity with Silverfield’s approach.

No hype. No fireworks. Just another stitch in the portal quilt.

And for a fan base that’s watched enough roster turbulence to last a lifetime, steady counts. Adcock arrives without promises or headlines — just a chance to contribute. In this version of college football, that’s more than enough.

Key takeaways

Matt Adcock commits to Arkansas after one season at Memphis, giving the Razorbacks added depth at tight end.

He’s the fourth former Memphis Tiger to join Arkansas under Ryan Silverfield, continuing a clear recruiting trend.

Adcock’s production and grades suggest a role player, but one the Hogs believe fits their needs.

Hogs Feed