FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas enters Saturday morning's game with an opportunity to get back on track against an opponent in Auburn that is also struggling to find its footing after a midseason surge.

After defeating then No. 1 Georgia on the road by forcing three turnovers, the Tigers have shown that they have enough talent to pull off a stunner.

But there's also been lapses in defensive discipline and the lack of a true run game has cost them in the second half of several games, including the team's two consecutive losses against LSU and Ole Miss.

The Razorbacks are looking to establish their footing in the SEC, but the wheels fell off after a promising first half against Missouri last weekend. Coach Ryan Silverfield has kept his team focused and fighting throughout the season despite the peaks and valleys in Year 1.

Arkansas Razorbacks RB Braylen Russell during warmups before game against Missouri. | Hogs On SI Images

Here are three key storylines to watch develop as Arkansas and Auburn are set to kickoff at 11:45 a.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the SEC Network.

Do Current Trends Still Apply Today?

Likely the most unique trend going into this game is that the road teams in this series have won the last five meetings dating back to 2021. Prior to that, Auburn had won five consecutive meetings against their old SEC West rival from 2016-2020.

Another key trend in this one is Silverfield going 3-0 against first-year Auburn coach Alex Golesh during their time in the American Conference over the previous three seasons.

Silverfield did it in three different ways at Memphis. The first meeting was a 59-50 shootout at Liberty Stadium, a 21-3 defensive struggle at Raymond-James Stadium in Tampa, and then erased a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to upset the No. 18 ranked Bulls 34-31 last season at home.

"We're going to get his best bet," Silverfield said. "I mean, two of the games have been battles, down to the last few possessions, so we know that that's what's going to be. They're a very talented team. He brought back a defensive coordinator that was part of the Auburn staff last year, and so I know we're going to get their best bet.

"He knows us just like we know him. He's studied us. He's sitting there in their meeting, saying, 'Okay, hey, this is how Silverfield's been. This is what they did. I hear some of the things, some tells.' You kind of go back, at the end of the day, it's about what the players know and what can they go out there and handle. But there's some uniqueness. Having that fourth meeting, obviously, both of us being new to this conference."

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Can Razorbacks Run Game Bounce Back?

Having Braylen Russell in the backfield after getting healthy over the week is big for the Razorbacks rushing attack. Arkansas having any type of sustained success against Missouri last week was going to be a tall task against a defense that's one of the best against the run in the entire country.

Fellow running mate Cam Settles can be a bully between the tackles because he runs so close to the ground which makes him hard to bring down. He is a quality complimentary back who leads the running back stable with 4.1 yards per touch and two scores this season

If Sutton Smith can become an elusive threat in the open field, it'll allow his teammtes to establish some form of physicality against an Auburn defense that ranks No. 88 against the run by allowing over 155 yards per game and 15 touchdowns.

"It’s going to start with us and end with us in how we do things up front, with the running back position and everybody involved in the run game," Silverfield said on Monday. "Auburn we know, like a lot of these teams, they’re going to try to pressure us and show some pressures and pips and pops with their inside backers.

"So we’ve got to be at the top of our game to get our run game going. It’s going to be a great challenge. But listen, I know Auburn is trying to improve in that area and so are we.

First Half Defensive Success Must Translate To Second Half

Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has his unit playing solid football for the first 30 minutes. But is the cause a lack of depth or inability to make proper adjustments?

"I think at times we look really good like whatever you want to say the first half if you want to just pull out some quarters in a game," Roberts said. "You know what I mean? First half of Missouri looked good you know give up six points two field goals uh you know there were still some plays in there probably should have got one got three. So at times that uh haven't been real consistent."

"At times, we haven't been real consistent. (We) haven't developed theplayers that I want... the number of players that I was hoping to get into the "can do" category, it's not there. So, you know, we're playing 14 maybe 15 kids."

Despite depth concerns, Arkansas kept Missouri at bay for much of the first half, Silverfield believes competing with the same level of execution is key to keeping games close in the fourth quarter.

"Ultimately, I think it comes down to clean tackling, being able to set the edge," Silverfield said. "Obviously on the one red zone touchdown pass, it was a blown coverage. But those things just can't happen. I think as teams are feeling each other out in the first half, we've got to have that carryover, and it's our job to figure that out."

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