Arkansas vs. North Alabama: Odds, Prediction, TV Channel, Kickoff Time

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The long wait of offseason talk is almost over as Arkansas and first-year coach Ryan Silverfield are set to open the 2026 season on Saturday with North Alabama.

It's anyone's guess how this game pans out, but with such a talent disparity between the two schools, Arkansas should be able to take care of business rather easily.

Returning Razorbacks such as Quincy Rhodes, KJ Jackson, CJ Brown, Bradley Shaw and Miguel Mitchell are wanting to prove everyone right about their football team. One year after losing six games by one possession, Silverfield has their minds set on limiting turnovers and doing the small things right in order to win.

Arkansas enters Saturday as (-40.5) point favorites over the Lions, according to FanDuel. After UNA struggled to cover long third downs and limiting explosive plays, the Razorbacks could potentially have a big day offensively.

Arkansas Razorbacks TJ Hodges and Braylen Russell during spring practice drill. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Game Information

Arkansas vs. North Alabama (FCS)

Kickoff Time: 3:15 p.m. CT

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV Channel: SEC Network

Radio: Arkansas Razorbacks Sports Network

Series Record: First Meeting

What ESPN Thinks

The Razorbacks enter 2026 with rather low expectations on the national scene following a disappointing 2-10 season but do get to open with a struggling FCS program in the UNA Lions.

ESPN gives Arkansas a 98.4% chance of taking care of business Saturday afternoon, but the Lions might have other plans by making this game a little closer than most expect. Despite entering the game as heavy favorites, the Razorbacks will need to avoid a slow start, especially after how North Alabama surprisingly controlled every facet of the game against its Week Zero opponent in Samford.

ESPN FPI (SEC) Rankings

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Alabama

4. LSU

5. Texas A&M

6. Oklahoma

7. Ole Miss

8. Tennessee

9. Florida

10. Missouri

11. Auburn

12. South Carolina

13. Vanderbilt

14. Kentucky

15. Arkansas

16. Mississippi State

North Alabama Lions head coach Brent Dearmon celebrates a two point conversion against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks during the FCS Kickoff game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday August 24, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What UNA Coach Is Saying

North Alabama coach Brent Dearmon opened up his time with the media praising Silverfield's work at Memphis.

"I know they are going to be a good football team," Dearmon said. "They are going to be sound in what they do. Coach Silverfield has always done a great job preparing his team. He is a motivator. But not only is he a motivator, he is very disciplined, very sound, and stresses the execution of things, from (what we saw) playing them two years ago when he was in Memphis.

"To me, getting to know him through this coaching business, he is very detail-oriented in everything he does. Their coordinator, Ron Roberts, is one of the best defensive coordinators in the country."

He would continue on sharing about favorite moments of his while serving as offensive coordinator at Arkansas Tech in the mid-2010s.

"I can recall the days as a DII offensive coordinator living in Russellville," Dearmon said. "I wasn’t making a ton of money. Me and my wife and young kids at the time would go hike Mount Nebo and Petit Jean and floated down the Buffalo River one time. Whatever ways we could find free entertainment back in those days and The Natural State offers so many different opportunities."

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

One small tidbit Arkansas fans may not know about the UNA head man is that one of his mentors is Arkansas high school coaching legend and former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn. Dearmon was on staff at Auburn from 2013-2014 as an offensive analyst during the Tigers' surprising run to the final BCS National Championship Game in 2013.

"One of my best mentors in my life is Coach Malzahn," Dearmon said. "Coach Malzahn actually called me last week and asked me if I was ready for those Hogs and we had yet to play Sanford at that time. I said, coach, we got Sanford tomorrow. So, no, I’m not ready to play the Hogs yet. And I think he’s coming to the game, so excited to see him. He’s a legend in that state."

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