Arkansas vs. South Carolina: Prediction, TV Channel, Kickoff Time and Everything Fans Need To Know

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With three games to go in the regular season, Arkansas' chances of salvaging another bad season are somewhere between slim and none.

With South Carolina coming into Razorback Stadium Saturday night, it does present an opportunity to upset a team with newfound postseason aspirations. The Gamecocks (6-3, 4-3 SEC) venture into Razorback Stadium, a venue they have won just two games at since joining the SEC in 1992.

The Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) are trying to figure out how to close games consistently, which has been troublesome for first-year coach Ryan Silverfield over the past month. Three of Arkansas' past four games have been decided in the fourth quarter with losses to Tennessee (24-17) and Auburn (26-23).

Game Information

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Kickoff Time: 5:45 p.m. CT

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV Channel: SEC Network

Radio: Arkansas Razorbacks Sports Network

Series Record: Arkansas leads 14-10

Betting: South Carolina (-7.5), O/u: 51.5 total points (FanDuel)

DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

What ESPN Thinks

It feels like a broken record at this point, but ESPN's matchup predictor doesn't favor Arkansas at all, giving the home team just a 22.7% chance of knocking off No. 17 South Carolina.

One thing that plays in favor for the Razorbacks this week is that this one is at home with three of the previous four games coming down to the fourth quarter.

Bowl eligibility for the Hogs is almost out of the question as ESPN Football Power Index gives them a 0.1% chance of reaching the six-win mark, which would also require Arkansas winning out. That's analytically not probable.

For South Carolina, their revival in October has them as a fringe College Football Playoff team, ranking No. 7 in this week's FPI rankings and have a 7.8% chance of making the postseason tournament for the first time. The Gamecocks are given a 10.6% of winning out.

ESPN FPI (SEC) Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Texas

4. LSU

5. Tennessee

6. Ole Miss

7. South Carolina

8. Oklahoma

9. Texas A&M

10. Missouri

11. Florida

12. Kentucky

13. Auburn

14. Mississippi State

15. Arkansas

16. Vanderbilt

What Beamer Is Saying

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Beamer knows it's not easy playing Arkansas on the road, having lost his latest meeting 49-30 with Spencer Rattler at quarterback. He'll have some form of familiarity for Arkansas fans on the sideline as offensive coordinator Kendal Briles served in the same role for the Razorbacks from 2020-22.

Arkansas is 0-2 this season in one possession games with both coming in the last four games, along with a 31-20 victory over Vanderbilt on Oct. 17. It took a full calendar month for Silverfield's culture to take effect as his team continues to fight on both sides of the football.

The Gamecocks have an outside shot to steal a College Football Playoff berth in the month of November, but there's a chance the winds of the Ozarks blow right through Razorback Stadium and stir up a little chaos in the rankings down the stretch.

“We’ve got a big challenge coming up on Saturday night,” Beamer said. “We will need to be a lot better than what we were last Saturday in all three areas. This is a team that just continues to get better. Coach [Ryan] Silverfield has these guys playing hard and believing. All you’ve got to do is turn on the tape.”

“Watch the tape, and all you’ve got to do is watch the tape and see that against Auburn the other day, at Auburn, they had Auburn down 10-0, and with 30 seconds left in the game, it is a tie game, and Auburn kicks a field goal to win it. Nobody wants to talk about their game against Tennessee, where it was a tie game with two minutes left in the game, and we know what kind of team Tennessee is also. They’re playing hard.”

What Silverfield Is Saying

Silverfield knows how stacked South Carolina's roster is and how dynamic quarterback Lanorris Sellers has been throughout his career. That combination along with Briles calling the plays has made the Gamecocks one of the most explosive offenses in college football over the past month.

“But the quarterback, he’s their leading rusher and, obviously, he’s dynamic. I mean, he can throw in the pocket with the best of them, make any throw out there. He can throw on the run, he can run himself. So, he’s as dynamic as a player as there is in college football. They also have a receiver [Nyck Harbor] who's back-to-back years as the No. 1 guy on Bruce Feldman’s ‘Freak List.’ Like, they’ve got some explosive playmakers.

“I’ve talked to quite a few NFL scouts that come through here, and they said, by far and away, South Carolina arguably has one of the best rosters in all of college football. So, really, really talented, and their offense is certainly hitting on all cylinders.”

Along the defensive line, the Gameocks have one of the more talented units in the country. However, they are deep at all three levels of the defense, which will challenge Arkansas to move the ball consistently through all four quarters.

“Defensively, they are a four-down structure. Ideally, they stay out of a quarters and then try to go to a three-man rotation, whether it’s boundary or free safety based off of which linebacker they’re bringing," Silverfield said. Base downs, they’ve pressured. Again, you guys are going to sit here and say, ‘Well, it’s going to change for us.’ Yes, they’ve blitzed four times on base downs and base situations — true blitzes — in a six-game breakdown, so that’s quite unique.

"They do bring single backer dogs, but they think their defensive line’s going to be able to handle the offensive line in front of them. Their linebacker is going to be able to do it. They can play coverage, and they certainly have shown they’re able to.

Prediction: South Carolina 31, Arkansas 24

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