Shane Beamer Explains Why LaNorris Sellers Didn't Play Vs Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, no one knew if South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers was going to play against Arkansas on Saturday. On Thursday and Friday, it seemed like he would. Then it was reported that Sellers was to be a gametime decision on Saturday.

When he came out for warm-ups on Saturday evening, he appeared to be moving well, even with a heavily-taped left ankle. But it was backup QB Cutter Woods who got the start, and despite a solid first half, threw three backbreaking interceptions in Arkansas' 34-6 dispatching of the Gamecocks inside Razorback Stadium.

"He was available tonight," South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said. "That's what the SEC availability is, it's an availability report. He was questionable like we said midweek, he was probable at the end of the week, he was available tonight. We just felt like from a physical standpoint, he wasn't able to move like we needed him — like he wanted to move to get himself out of trouble in the pocket and run the football, which is a big part of his game. He did everything in his power to be 100 percent.

"He got a little bit better each day, but he just wasn't to the point where we felt like he gave us the best chance. LaNorris practiced on Wednesday and Thursday and then did stuff yesterday back in Columbia too, but Cutter got the majority of the reps and felt like Cutter gave us the best chance to start the game."

Beamer said there was not a chance on Saturday that Sellers would start and that he did not want him to be a gametime decision, but that the junior QB "wanted to test it out."

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Nov 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 34-6. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I thought to be fair to Cutter, Cutter needed to know that he was starting," Beamer said. "We told him last night after dinner, before the team meeting, [offensive coordinator Kendal Briles] did. We told the team last night that Cutter was gonna start. Team was excited and ready to rally around Cutter. We also told LaNorris, 'You need to be ready. Cutter's gonna start it, but don't be shocked if we go to you here at some point. He was preparing in the game to be able to play and help us."

Beamer said there wasn't a point in the game where he considered replacing Woods with Sellers, citing the fact that the Gamecocks were moving the football. South Carolina did have success gaining yardage — it outgained Arkansas 369-355 — but the Gamecocks' four turnovers, including Woods' three second-half picks were too much to overcome.

The outcome of Saturday's game very well may have been different had Sellers played, but he didn't and Arkansas took full advantage.

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