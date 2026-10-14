Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt: Prediction, TV Channel, Kickoff Time and Everything Fans Need to Know

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This game has been circled on a lot of Arkansas fans calendars since coach Ryan Silverfield was hired following the 2025 regular season.

Vanderbilt and coach Clark Lea have droped a few games, including a 52-17 loss to Ole Miss last weekend at home. Perhaps the old Commodores are back now that Diego Pavia, Eli Stowers and Tre Richardson gone from a year ago.

Le's defense has regressed a bit by allowing over 352.3 yards per game (No. 72, FBS) and 29.5 points per game (No. 117, FBS). Offensively, things have gone stagnant even with 5-star true freshman quarterback Jared Curtis leading the way by completing 82-of-130 passes for 968 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) throws a pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One key are Arkansas has the edge in is turnover margin, as the Razorbacks rank No. 77 nationally with minus-1 in that department after forcing three against Tennessee last Saturday with sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre tossing two interceptions. On the other hand, Vanderbilt ranks No. 103 with minus-3, losing possession 10 times this season (No. 119, FBS).

Game Information

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT

Venue: FirstBank Stadium, Nasville, Tenn.

TV Channel: SEC Network

Radio: Arkansas Razorbacks Sports Network

Series Record: Arkansas leads 7-3

Betting: Vanderbilt (-6.5), O/u: 50.5 total points (FanDuel)

DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

What ESPN Thinks

The Football Power Index model has this one closer than any of Arkansas' remaining SEC games this season, but still gives the home team favor in Nashville. Vanderbilt is given a 56.9% chance to protect its homefield and get one step closer to bowl eligibility this season.

For the Razorbacks under Silverfield, they are looking to end a 14-game SEC losing streak dating back to Oct. 26, 2024 against Mississippi State. If the Hogs want to get off that snide, this Saturday is probably its best chance to do so.

The Razorbacks did rise one spot in the SEC's FPI ratings, passing Vanderbilt for No. 15 overall, but are still projected to finish 3-9 overall. Arkansas has a 1.9% chance of reaching the six-win mark while the Commodores still have some semblance of hope at 12.9%.

Arkansas Razorbacks safety Miguel Mitchell celebrates after making a tackle in the first half. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

ESPN FPI (SEC) Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Texas

4. LSU

5. Tennessee

6. Ole Miss

7. Oklahoma

8. Missouri

9. Texas A&M

10. Florida

11. Mississippi State

12. South Carolina

13. Kentucky

14. Auburn

15. Arkansas

16. Vanderbilt

What Lea Is Saying

There has been a rotation of sorts at quarterback this season between Blaze Borlowtiz and Curtis, but Vanderbilt received some tough news on Tuesday when Lea announced the veteran passer will miss at least a month to recover from a broken collarbone.

"And then Blaze Berlowitz had surgery to repair his collarbone, Lea said. "He broke it on the tackle on the sideline and he'll be out for about a month. And I do want to say this with on Blaze, just the toughness to have a broken collar bone and finish take three snaps including a pass is pretty remarkable and just a testament to his character and what that kid's about.

"And I'm so frustrated for him to be out, but I know he's tough enough to handle it and I know he'll be back to help us hopefully in a month."

Curtis was returning from injury after missing the Georgia game, and with an opportunistic Arkansas defense looking to force turnovers and provide pressure in the backfield, it could make for a long day for him without preparations.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall during the second half against Tennessee. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

"You know, I mean, he's learning," Lea said on Tuesday. And so, I think that can be burdensome and so I'm really interested to see how as the week goes, we streamline and trim and create a plan that is built around his skills and our offensive strengths to give us the best chance to move the ball."

After getting run out of its own stadium for the first time in three seasons, Lea was ticked off and believes his team a different mentality that the ones in recent years.

“Right now, we’re playing as if we’re entitled to an outcome and we’re offended when it doesn’t go the way we want it to go,” Lea said. “That mentality and attitude is what I’m attacking right now internally. I say that in a way that’s meant to be reflective, not judgemental, because ultimately I’m responsible for it.

"I don’t see these things as independent of my imprint or my influence. I think this is a 24/7 self reflection that gives way to processing about where the team is and what my message needs to be.”

Prediction: Vanderbilt 31, Arkansas 20

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