Alabama vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

A massive SEC matchup is set for Week 7 of the college football season, as the Alabama Crimson Tide and star quarterback Keelon Russell take on the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers.

Both of these teams are 5-1 this season, and Alabama is coming off a loss against the now No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Week 6. So, the Crimson Tide need a win on Saturday if they want to keep themselves in the top 10 and in the conversation for a College Football Playoff spot.

This could be a game that decides which of these teams has a chance to make the playoffs, and Alabama is favored on the road by 8.5 points.

Tennessee has only played one ranked team all season, losing by three to the Texas Longhorns before back-to-back SEC wins over Auburn and Arkansas.

Can they hang around with an Alabama team that has been one of the most dynamic offenses in the country?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for Saturday’s SEC showdown.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Alabama -8.5 (-110)

Tennessee +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Alabama: -325

Tennessee: +260

Total

53.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Alabama vs. Tennessee How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Neyland Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Alabama record: 5-1

Tennessee record: 5-1

Alabama vs. Tennessee Key Player to Watch

Keelon Russell, Quarterback, Alabama

Keelon Russell is a fringe Heisman candidate in the 2026 season, but he was held in check last week against Georgia.

The sophomore completed 16 of his 30 pass attempts for 185 yards and one score, adding 41 rushing yards on nine carries. Prior to the Georgia game, Russell had thrown 10 touchdown passes over his previous three games. He’s combined for 16 total touchdowns (12 passing, four rushing) and just two picks in six games this season.

The Tennessee defense is 32nd in the country in adjusted EPA/Play, and it’s 14th in EPA/Pass this season. So, this is another tough game for Russell as he looks to keep Alabama in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick

I didn’t come away from Alabama’s loss to Georgia down on this team, and one could argue that a call or two could have swung the game in the Crimson Tide’s favor on Saturday night.

Now, Alabama has a clear advantage offensively against the Volunteers, who have really struggled throwing the ball this season. Tennessee is just 121st in EPA/Pass on offense and 126th in pass play success rate.

The team has played three different quarterbacks in 2026, and that isn’t going to cut it against a Bama offense that is No. 16 in adjusted EPA/Play and No. 4 in success rate this season. The Crimson Tide are also an elite defense, ranking seventh in adjusted EPA/Play.

Tennessee may be 5-1, but it has not put up more than 24 points in an SEC game, losing by three to Texas before beating Auburn (by 10) and Arkansas (by seven) in its last two games.

The Crimson Tide are a major step up in class, and I wouldn’t be shocked if they cover in this game. Alabama is 4-2 against the spread in 2026 and has dropped 45 or more points on everyone but the No. 1 Bulldogs through six weeks.

Pick: Alabama -8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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