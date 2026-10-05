Kickoff Time, TV Network Set for Razorbacks' First Trip to Vanderbilt Since 2011

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks will be going on the road for Week 7, and will be travelling to Nashville to face Vanderbilt for what will be a primetime Saturday night clash.



The Razorbacks will meet the Commodores on Saturday, Oct. 17 with kick off set for 6 p.m. CT from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, (Tenn.), and will be televised on ESPN2, the SEC announced Monday.

This will be just the first meeting in eight seasons (2018, Fayetteville) between the two programs and 11th meeting all-time in the series. Arkansas will enter the game leading the all-time series 7-3, which includes a win in each of the four meetings at Vanderbilt.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield instructs his team from the sideline against Tulsa Golden Hurricane. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Arkansas managed a second half rally in the most recent meeting at FirstBank Stadium, ultimately defeating the Commodores 31-28, including a fumble return for a touchdown by former linebacker Jerry Franklin to pull the Razorbacks within two points early in the fourth quarter.



The Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) are still searching for their first SEC victory under first-year coach Ryan Silverfield after opening conference play with blowout losses to Georgia and Texas A&M.

Arkansas' latest setback came Saturday in a 34-7 loss to the Aggies at Kyle Field, which extends the Razorbacks' SEC losing streak to 13 games, a stretch that dates back to Oct. 26, 2024.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson attempts pass against Georgia Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Notable Meetings Between Hogs, 'Dores

2011: The Razorbacks came from behind in Bobby Petrino's final year as head coach. The Commodores built a 28-17 lead midway through the third quarter, but momentum immediately fliped with Franklin's punt return for a touchdown.

On the very next possession, Zach Hocker nailed a 42-yard field goal with 6:53 to give the Razorbacks their first and only lead of the day.

2006: This was a critical game to the Razorbacks' 10-game winning streak. Vanderbilt scored a potential game-tying touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but a missed two-point conversion attempt by Chris Nickson failed, which allowd Arkansas to win 21-19.

2005: Probably one of the biggest what-if games under former coach Houston Nutt, who had yet to put Darren McFadden into a full-time backfield role. The future two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up recorded just one carry for six yards.

This game turned into a quarterback duel of sorts between Robert Johnson, who completed 17-of-28 passes for 204 yards, and two touchdown. Future No. 1 overall pick and Chicago Bears star Jay Cutler completed 23-of-45 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Commodores to a 28-24 victory in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks return to Razorback Stadium this Saturday, Oct. 10 to host No. 15 Tennessee with kickoff slated for 3:15 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on the SEC Network.



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