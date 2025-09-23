Arkansas welcomes home coaching legend for Notre Dame game in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One college football coaching legend will be in town this weekend as Arkansas will host No. 22 Notre Dame.
Former Razorbacks and Fighting Irish coach Lou Holtz will attend the first time ever meeting between the two storied programs.
“I definitely plan to be in [Razorback] Stadium Sept. 27 to watch the Hogs play the Fighting Irish,” Holtz said in a prerecorded message.
Holtz was hired at Arkansas following the retirement of coach Frank Broyles, spending seven seasons in Fayetteville compiling an overall record of 60-21 from 1977-1983.
He was fired after leading his Razorbacks to a 6-5 record ultimately due to off-field issues.
“Thank you to the Arkansas fans who gave me seven wonderful years,” Holtz said. “All four of my children went to high school in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It’s still our home.
“I really learned how to be a football coach at a big time program at [The University of Arkansas],” Holtz said. “I look forward to being there and can hardly wait to hear ‘woo pig sooie.’”
During his legendary 33-year college coaching career, he spent time at William and Mary (1969-1971), North Carolina State (1972-1975), Minnesota (1984-1985), Notre Dame (1986-1996) and South Carolina (1999-2004). He compiled an overall record of 249-132-7 with only five losing seasons at the Division I level.
1978 Orange Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Some of the best memories Arkansas fans have happened with Holtz at the helm.
Obviously, it's hard to overlook the Razorbacks 31-6 thrashing of Oklahoma in the 1978 Orange Bowl against No. 2 Oklahoma in Holtz's first season.
That night, backup running back Roland Sales earned MVP honors as he rushed for a record 205 yards and two touchdowns against a stout Sooners defense. Starter Ben Cowins, along with two others, missed the game due to a violation of team rules.
Arkansas pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in postseason history which nearly resulted in the Razorbacks being named national champions with an 11-1 record and ranked No. 11 nationally in the AP Poll.
1979 vs. No. 2 Texas in Little Rock
After falling by one score in back-to-back seasons, Holtz was able to guide the Razorbacks to his first victory over the Longhorns in a defensive slugfest by a score of 17-14.
Texas kicker John Goodson missed a 51-yard field goal with 1:29 left to play to help the Razorbacks secure the upset.
Arkansas couldn't capitalize off its momentous victory, falling the very next week to No. 6 Houston, but were able to right the ship to a 10-2 season with a Sugar Bowl appearance against Alabama.
1981 vs. No. 1 Texas
In what remains one of the most lopsided games in rivalry history, Arkansas demolished the Longhorns 42-11, which is still the program's last victory over a No. 1 ranked opponent inside Razorback Stadium.
From goalpost to goalpost, Razorbacks fans stretched the entire field in jubilance of beating the top ranked Longhorns as an unranked team with just one loss to start the season.
Although Texas recorded 421 yards of total offense, Arkansas' forced them into seven turnovers and led 42-3 until Texas was able to score inside the final minute of the fourth quarter.
The Razorbacks shot up to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll following the upset, but lost the very next week against unranked Houston, 20-17.
Arkansas finished out the season unranked with a 31-27 loss to No. 11 North Carolina in the Gator Bowl.