FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ 34-6 win over Tulsa does not erase Utah. It does not erase Georgia. It does not end the Razorbacks’ 12-game SEC losing streak. It does give Arkansas something it had been missing. Proof.

The Razorbacks proved they can play a complete game against an FBS opponent. They proved KJ Jackson can lead a productive passing offense. Chris Marshall proved he can become the type of receiver who changes how defenses rotate. They proved the defense can control a game when it tackles, forces mistakes and prevents an opponent from establishing a running attack.

Arkansas snapped a 12-game losing streak against FBS teams by outgaining Tulsa 441-234 and controlling possession for more than 37 minutes. That result matters because the Razorbacks had spent most of September being defined by what they could not do. The next challenge is turning one win into a foundation.

Jackson Gives Arkansas a Direction

Arkansas does not need to reopen its quarterback debate after Saturday. Jackson completed 24-of-36 passes for 309 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He added two rushing touchdowns and showed that he can create offense without needing a constant quarterback rotation or a late-game rescue plan.

That does not mean Jackson was perfect. The interception mattered, and Arkansas must still improve its red-zone execution. But he operated with poise, moved the offense and consistently found Marshall when Tulsa could not contain him.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson looks for running room during the second half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

The biggest benefit was clarity. Arkansas finally looked like it knew what it wanted to do. The Razorbacks used Jackson’s ability to extend plays, leaned on the passing game and gave him enough opportunities to settle into a rhythm. That is a far better starting point than switching quarterbacks every time the offense faces adversity.

If Jackson can carry this confidence into conference play, Arkansas has a chance to become more dangerous than its 2-2 record suggests.

Marshall Changes the Math

Marshall’s 195 receiving yards were not just a big stat line. They changed the shape of Arkansas’ offense.

A receiver capable of producing explosive plays forces defenses to make choices. If opponents play soft coverage, Marshall can exploit open space. If they press him aggressively, Arkansas can use his size and speed to create downfield opportunities.

If defenses roll coverage toward him, other receivers and tight ends should find more favorable matchups. That is how a true No. 1 receiver helps everyone.

Arkansas has not had enough explosive offense this season. Marshall’s 76-yard touchdown against Tulsa provided the kind of play the Razorbacks need when drives stall or defenses crowd the line.

The next step is finding complements. Arkansas cannot ask Marshall to produce 195 yards every week. It needs other receivers, running backs and tight ends to benefit from the attention he will now receive.

The Defense Found a Formula

Tulsa managed 65 rushing yards and 234 total yards. The Golden Hurricane converted only 5 of 14 third downs, turned the ball over twice and held possession for just 22 minutes, 29 seconds. That is the defensive formula Arkansas needs.

The Razorbacks do not have to create five turnovers every game. They do have to limit the run, force opponents into third downs and make the offense earn every drive. Against Tulsa, Arkansas did that.

Arkansas linebacker Ben Bogle before a first half snap against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

The result was a game where the defense controlled the flow rather than simply reacting to it.

Conference opponents will be better than Tulsa. The key is not expecting the same final score. The key is carrying over the same standards: tackle cleanly, win first down, avoid explosive plays and create enough negative situations to get off the field.

Red Zone Offense Must Improve

There is no way around the concern. Arkansas went 7-for-7 in the red zone, but only three of those trips ended in touchdowns. Gilbert’s four field goals were valuable, but Arkansas cannot settle for that many three-point outcomes in SEC games.

The positive is that Arkansas reached the red zone seven times. The offense created opportunities. The problem is finishing them.

This is where the Tulsa win can become useful. Arkansas has film showing its offense can move the ball. The coaching staff can now focus on refining the situations that have repeatedly failed: short-yardage football, goal-line execution and play calls that allow Jackson to use his mobility without exposing him to unnecessary hits.

A better red-zone offense turns Saturday’s 34 points into 45. More importantly, it turns future close games into wins.

Opportunity Ahead

Arkansas is not fixed. The Razorbacks are 2-2, and their SEC losing streak still stands at 12 games. No one should mistake a home win over Tulsa for proof that the program has solved every problem.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield instructs his team from the sideline against Tulsa Golden Hurricane. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

But it is a starting point. Jackson has confidence. Marshall has emerged as a true threat. The defense has evidence of what it can be when it plays disciplined football. The next phase is about carrying that formula into the conference schedule.

Arkansas finally has something to build on. The question is whether they can build off of it or start over again.

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