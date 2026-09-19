Chris Marshall Is The Superstar Arkansas Football Desperately Needs

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is yet to establish a true starting quarterback and its run game has yet to provide anything of value, but wide receiver Chris Marshall has certainly made a name for himself just three games into his Arkansas tenure.

Marshall had already established himself as the top target of QB KJ Jackson, as he had seven catches for 79 yards against North Alabama and five receptions for 63 yards against Utah.

He went over the century mark for the first time in 2026 on Saturday against No. 2 Georgia, hauling in seven passes for 136 yards, including an incredible one-handed snag right before halftime.

Jackson completed a first down pass to Marshall on the first play of the game and hit him again for 40 yards on a go route on Arkansas' final drive.

AJ Hill, who also saw significant action on Saturday, hit Marshall for a 37-yard pass on third down that got Arkansas into Georgia territory.

On an inconsistent, sputtering offense, Marshall looks to be Arkansas' most reliable weapon and its one offensive superstar.

"He continues to show what a playmaker he can be and that he can be a go-to guy when they play man coverage, the ability to get open," head coach Ryan Silverfield said of Marshall. "When he was, when they played cover three, played some of their zones or some of their fire zone pressures, he had the ability to find a sweet spot in the zone and then catch and get north-and-south with the fast break.

"I've said all along, I've got great faith in Chris, and he continues to show up every Saturday for us. We're going to continue to rely heavily on him."

Marshall's Herculean one-handed snag late in the second quarter drew plenty of eyeballs from around the country, as well as those of tight end Ty Lockwood and linebacker Jaquavion Smith.

"I was in the flat to the right, and I looked back, and I didn't even know he caught it at first," Lockwood said. "Everybody started going crazy. He's just an unreal player. That's what he does."

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall celebrates after a big catch against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

"I was sitting on the sideline, but they replayed it. It was a crazy, crazy catch," Smith said.

Marshall may have to make more of those plays this season if Arkansas' offense continues to struggle to generate yardage and points consistently. In what was believed to be a deep receiver room, he's the lone receiver that has truly stuck out among the rest.

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