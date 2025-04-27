Armstrong not drafted showing brutal side to business of NFL
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans found out once again apparently the NFL doesn't think as highly of their Razorbacks as they do.
It's the cold, hard side of professional football. Picking players is a business, there's very seldom anything personal about it. Kind of like the real world.
Teams have shown time after time over the years they can put up with just about anything if it helps them win games ... or a championship.
For whatever reason, Andrew Armstrong is the latest example of that. Most of the media and fans expected defensive end Landon Jackson to be picked (although earlier than the third round).
The Razorbacks' leading receiver from last season had to sign a deal with the Miami Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent. That's a hard path to make it work out. Just look at the numbers.
Maybe the most surprising part of the draft for Hogs' fans was wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa being the first Razorback picked by the Detroit Lions, which is becoming a reunion for former Arkansas.
We knew his stock had risen after the whopping combine numbers he put up. Teams can win with wide receivers that have his kind of talent and background, coming from a smaller college and a talent curve on the rise.
Jackson was taken two picks later by the Buffalo Bills, who have a history going back over 60 years of drafting Razorbacks. Old-timers remember when they were taking key gus off the 1964 team that won one of the national championships that year.
Those were the three expected to get drafted. When it wound down, the free agent deals started being announced Saturday night.
Former Arkansas players that will have a shot include defensive tackle Eric Gregory with the Cincinnati Bengals and running back Ja'Quinden Jackson with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
There may be others, so don't be surprised to see a trickle of these in the coming days. It points to the biggest problem the Razorbacks have in the football program these days — not getting the players necessary to compete for championships.
Hogs coach Sam Pittman grew up in nearby Grove, Okla., watching Arkansas teams coached by Frank Broyles and Lou Holtz put together teams that played for national championships. That was a different time.
For whatever reasons they don't get enough of those types players for championships. Pittman won't say it publicly, of course, because he can't. Arkansas' coaches are just trying to win with what players they've got these days.
You can say Pittman isn't coaching to win in the NFL, which is true. But having players that do play there tends to give fans a better bowl trip and more wins at the end of the seasons.
Championship teams tend to recruit players based on their potential to be in the NFL. Wins usually follow, which simply shows how much the college game is turning into an NFL-type situation.
Even college football is a business and the decisions are based on that. It's not personal.