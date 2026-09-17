Silverfield: 'Zero Doubt' Arkansas Football Is Going To Turn Things Around

FAYETTEVILLE — Even in the wake of what he called the worst loss of his coaching career, Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield was confident during his Wednesday radio show at the Catfish Hole that the Razorbacks will turn things around after their 43-10 loss to Utah on Sept. 12.

"Because the first two weeks have not gone as we want, and certainly not last week, everyone wants you to throw out, scrap the plan," Silverfield said. "There's a process to this, and I trust the process. I have full faith and belief that we're going to get this thing turned around. There's no doubt in my mind. Absolutely zero doubt in my mind — in fact, I know we're going to get this thing turned around."

#Arkansas HC Ryan Silverfield on trusting the process:



"I have full faith and belief that we're going to get this thing turned around... There's absolutely zero doubt in my mind - in fact I know we're going to get this thing turned around."



(🎥 via @HogsPlus) pic.twitter.com/r8A43OQrZL — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) September 17, 2026

Even the most rabid of Razorback fans will likely have a hard time finding much solace in Silverfield's words.

Silverfield should not bear the overwhelming brunt of the blame for the current state of the Arkansas football program. He's only coached two games, and while he's said that Arkansas' poor performances against North Alabama and Utah start with him, it's clear he wasn't given the resources necessary to build a great team in his first year.

That doesn't excuse the 46-year-old from continued poor results, however. If a similar product is put on the field in Year 2, Silverfield will undoubtedly be on the hot seat, and for good reason.

But in the stormy present, in which Arkansas is coming off of a 33-point loss and has to face No. 2 Georgia in front of what could be a relatively sparse home crowd on Saturday, even the most optimistic supporters are likely having trouble getting fired up for the rest of the season.

"Hopefully it's this year, and hopefully's it's very soon," Silverfield said. "But the biggest thing for me is, are we making improvements week in and week out? Are the guys continuing to be bought in? When you get knocked down, you gotta get up off the mat and you keep swinging. You hope sometimes you just get a jab and it's in a win and you keep swinging.

"We still have to put the hours in. I'm still going to work 100 hours this week regardless of what happened to us on Saturday. The players are still going to buy in, they're still going to believe. That's what makes this thing go. I promise you, there will be improvements every week."

Georgia is favored by 24.5 over the Razorbacks on Saturday, while the get-in price for fans on SeatGeek is down to just $14. Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 11 a.m., with coverage on ABC and the Razorback Sports Network.

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