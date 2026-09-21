FAYETTEVILLE — On Nov. 9, 2017, then-Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long traveled to Little Rock for a meeting of the University of Arkansas' Board of Trustees. Long did not go inside the meeting, nor was his title or name on the meeting's agenda.

Six days later on Nov. 15, Long was fired.

But Long did at least know that the board was meeting and he was present at the meeting's location, even if he didn't go inside. That's more than can be said for current UA athletic director Hunter Yurachek, who has been under intense scrutiny in regard to Arkansas' struggling football program, especially its lack of finances.

Arkansas Razorbacks vice chancellor of athletics Hunter Yurachek reacts to a first half penalty against Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

The UA Board of Trustees met on Thursday and Friday, and while Yurachek's name or job title were not specifically on the agenda, the BOT did issue a statement on Friday that called for a review of the athletic department, "including steps to improve the resources available to the football program."

While not a scathing indictment of Yurachek, what he said during Saturday's game against Georgia doesn't seem like a good sign.

Yurachek told ABC sideline reporter Taylor McGregor, herself a UA alum, that, "I have yet to talk to the Board of Trustees or the president about what this statement means."

The fact that Yurachek was yet to talk to the Board of Trustees a day after it called for a review of the department he oversees isn't comprehensive proof that Yurachek will be fired soon, but it's certainly not a good sign. Such disconnect between an athletic director and his overseers, especially at a time of much turbulence for the Razorback football program, certainly isn't a sign of anything good.

Even if Yurachek does retain his job through the end of his contract in December 2027, it'd be very surprising if he's back at the UofA come 2028.

He's already lost the court of public opinion in overwhelming fashion. Nearly every post from the official accounts of Razorback football and the athletic department of a whole is accompanied by replies of frustrated fans calling for Yurachek's dismissal.

The same can be said for Yurachek's own posts, though, perhaps smartly, he has not posted on his X account since the Razorbacks were blown out by No. 15 Utah on Sept. 12, not even to offer his regular well wishes to various Razorback squads.

It's not known for sure whether or not Yurachek's time in Fayetteville is coming to a close, but all signs point to those above him being unhappy with his job performance and looking to make comprehensive changes at the top of the UA athletic department.

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