Big Picture Monday: What A Win Over Texas Would Mean For Arkansas, Silverfield

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A team with momentum can beat anyone on any given Saturday.

This year, college football fans have seen good stories like Utah, UCLA, Kentucky, Wake Forest, New Mexico fight for College Football Playoff berths. For those who choose to cheer for Arkansas, it's been a struggle, but one that can be appreciated for the midseason turnaround.

Ryan Silverfield is teaching his program how to win again and it started with the basics.

The Razorback players believe in his message, and responded to such a disappointing road loss to Auburn with a dominant 34-6 home win over No. 17 South Carolina.

Whatever it takes ⛓️ pic.twitter.com/NLcPwNteFi — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) November 15, 2026

"In fact, last Sunday I approached the team and about we have to find a different mentality in the fourth quarter where it's it's put the foot on the throat and choke a dude out," Silverfield said. "And that's got to be the mindset and approach that we have to have that like we finish people. And if we're behind, we're going to claw, scratch, and fight to take the lead.

"I want our guys to have that approach and and we're not there yet. Uh we had some games in the fourth quarter that we didn't come the outcome we wanted or or the results we wanted. So, it's teaching guys what this looks like and and showing them this is how you play football and this is what that mentality needs to look like when you throw up those fours in the fourth quarter and and tonight's a small step towards that."

Keeping Texas Down

The Longhorns are 7-2 and have experienced one of the weirdest seasons with victories over teams like Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Missouri, while also dropping back-to-back games to archrival Oklahoma and dropped one at home to Florida. There were also last second come from behind wins against Ohio State and LSU that seemed improbable.

Silverfield has taught his team to keep their foot on the throat of its important, and that's ultimately going to be tested down in Austin. Texas scored 21 unanswered points against Ohio State in Week 2 and nine unanswered in Baton Rouge to give the Tigers a fourth loss on the year.

Coach Steve Sarkisian talks a lot about resiliency within his program and his team seems to respond to him nearly every time. The Longhorns have their eyes set on a return to the College Football Playoff this season and are certainly going to be tough to beat, especially when Arkansas comes to town on Saturday.

"We talk a lot about that, about just staying connected," Sarkisian said on Saturday. "When adversity strikes, you know, I want positive vibes. I want positive energy. And we're just not a team that gets down on each other or on themselves.

"We're a team that picks each other up as quickly as they can, and we focus on the next play, and that's what we try to do the last couple of weeks: let's get our attention on the next play. This game's going to take multiple plays to win. It's not going to be about one big play, and then how can we continue to play one play at a time for four quarters?"

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) calls a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Arkansas Force Manning, 'Horns Into Mistakes?

Texas is among the worst in college football when it comes to ball security with 17 turnovers this season, which ranks No. 121 nationally. It's been especially a problem for quarterback Arch Manning, who has completed 64% of his passes for 2,196 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

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Arguably his worst outing of the year came against LSU on Saturday when he was baited into throwing three interceptions. He never got too down on himself, and came up big in the game's biggest moment: the fourth quarter.

"I say a lot about Arch. This guy's got a competitive spirit about him," Sarkisian said. "You know, it was hard, it was tough. He had to use his legs. Took some sacks. Some tough throws. But what a drive at the end of the game to shake all that off and to make some of those throws that he made.

"He competed at a really high level tonight against an excellent defense. Those guys are good, so I was proud of him. And what a moment for him, being back in his home state, winning this game the way that it was won."

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson looks to throw against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Finding Ways To Move The Football

Arkansas hasn't always handled adversity well with two losses this season against Tennessee and Auburn when leading in the fourth quarter. After finding a way to make No. 17 South Carolina pay for its laundry list of mistakes, the Razorbacks left no doubt by forcing a freshman quarterback into four interceptions.

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has dialed up some gameplans during his time in the SEC that have led to his teams to monumental victories elsewhere. Just take Florida's results in 2024 with back-to-back wins over ranked opponents LSU, Ole Miss and a shutdown of Texas in the Swamp in 2025 when Manning tossed two interceptions in a 29-21 loss.

Arkansas' offense has its work cut out for it to possibly move the ball against a top-15 defense in college football. The Longhorns are yielding just 17.8 points (No. 16 FBS) and 288.7 yards per game (No. 15 FBS), which will force the Razorbacks to work for every single yard.

There is one caveat for the Hogs and that's Texas does have its own defensive lapses against SEC competition, giving up at least 336 yards of offense and 20 points in three of their previous four games. However, Sarkisian's team is 4-0 in that stretch with two rivalry games ahead of them, but he isn't going to allow his team just to overlook Arkansas.

Sarkisian has seen the rivalry up close when his team lost in Fayetteville 44-21 in 2021, and knows that his team will be getting the Razorbacks best shot.

"We've got senior day next week, and we need to put forth the same preparation throughout the week to get ready for that game because we owe that to our seniors, we owe that to our fans, and we really owe that to Arkansas," Sarkisian said. "I know we're going to get their best shot. They want nothing more than to beat us, and we've got to prepare for that."

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield celebrates from the sideline during the first half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

What If Arkansas Beats Texas?

This would arguably be Silverfield's biggest win of his career if he can lead his team to a victory over Arkansas' ultimate rival.

This is something burned into the soul of Arkansas fans that grew up during the Southwest Conference days. All the close losses and near misses over the years that snatched national championships away at the late stages of the season was mostly due to Texas.

The Razorbacks have been repaying Texas through the years, but Arkansas hasn’t won a game in the series since the 'Horns joined the SEC in 2024.

A win over a ranked and hobbled South Carolina team isn't going to convince everyone Arkansas is back in business. But a victory over Texas carries far more weight, especially for this fanbase. Silverfield would have built-in goodwill this offseason along with the ability to sell how his program established itself late in the season to transfers and is looking to make noise in 2027.

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