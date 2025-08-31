Blake shines in Razorbacks debut but expectations should not get unrealistic
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — O’Mega Blake’s debut for Arkansas was what fans and probably the coaches hoped to see.
The coaches kept indicating he was near the top of a newly-revamped group and he delivered some big plays in a 52-7 win over Alabama A&M before a somewhat relaxed crowd at Razorback Stadium on Saturday.
Blake, a transfer from Charlotte, became the first Arkansas receiver to surpass 100 yards in a season opener since Treylon Burks did so in 2020. Blake averaged 17.8 yards per catch, echoing the production that ranked him second nationally in yards per catch last season with the 49ers.
“He played extremely hard and went in there and got us a first down when it looked like he could have been down and could have been short,” Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said later. “O’Mega’s a tough guy and he likes to play football. Did I want him to do that? Yes. Did I know he could do that? Yes. So if that’s the case, yes, we’ll expect it every week.”
That may be what Sam said, but he knows that's not going to happen. Now there's game film and better defensive backs in the future.
Blake’s performance followed a standout season at Charlotte, where he caught 38 passes for 800 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the team in several categories. He transferred to Arkansas in December, joining a Razorbacks program that overhauled its receiving corps in the offseason.
The connection between Blake and Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green was evident throughout the opener. Green, a transfer from Boise State, completed 24 of 31 passes for 322 yards and six touchdowns, tying a school record. Eight of those targets went to Blake.
“You got to feed the playmakers,” Green said. “He does a great job of getting open. Then I see mismatches and I got to do my job to get him the opportunity and he’s got to do the rest.”
Blake credited offseason work with Green for their immediate chemistry.
“It just goes back to us training and getting the extra reps after practice, and just meeting and watching film,” Blake said. “Just having his back and knowing he got mine — so we don’t hear Coach [Bobby Petrino]'s mouth at the end of the day. That’s really all it is.”
That comment drew a laugh from some in the media and players with him in the postgame press conference.
Blake’s physical approach was highlighted during a third-down play when he broke multiple tackles to earn a first down after contact. Pittman pointed to the play as a sign of Blake’s toughness.
“Did I want him to do that? Yes. Did I know he could do that? Yes. So if that’s the case, yes, we’ll expect it every week,” Pittman said.
Even Sam had to kinda admit that might be a little unrealistic when things get to SEC play. The Bulldogs clearly didn't have SEC-caliber players at every position.
Blake’s arrival comes after Arkansas finished last season 7-6, ending with a bowl victory but seeking more production from the receiving corps. Pittman, entering his sixth season, has emphasized the need for consistency and playmaking in the passing game.
Blake was recognized on the preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list and ranked as the No. 27 transfer wide receiver nationally. His addition was seen as a major win for Arkansas in the transfer portal.
Green said Blake’s confidence stands out, even when he is not the primary read.
“He’s always going to say, even when he’s not open, ‘Keep feeding me,’ or he’s going to give me a certain look,” Green said. “I know that O’Mega is the one I can depend on if I don’t get scrambling or something like that. So just to have that weapon in the offense is definitely—he could tell you how much he is a weapon.”
Arkansas will face Arkansas State next, marking the first meeting between the two programs. The Razorbacks will look to build on their opening win, with Blake and Green expected to lead the offense.
Blake said his focus remains on preparation and improvement.
“Just keep working. Just keep improving. That’s really what it’s about,” he said.
With Blake’s addition and a strong quarterback-receiver connection, Arkansas aims to contend in the Southeastern Conference’s challenging slate. The Razorbacks are seeking consistency after a season of transition and believe Blake can be a difference-maker.
For Pittman and his staff, Blake’s performance was a validation of offseason changes and a sign of new potential.
“You want guys who want the ball and want to make plays,” Pittman said. “That’s what he gives us.”
Cautiously optimistic might be the best description going forward for Blake. He did have a huge game against an FCS team.
That probably should be kept in perspective, although there is reason for hope. Expectation might be a little too big of a hill right now.