Brace for Impact: Sarkisian, 'Horns Could Make it Ugly Against Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's too early to know if Saturday was the curtain call on the Razorbacks being competitive the rest of the season. At 5-4 (3-3 SEC) Arkansas seemed to be in as good of a spot as any other team after beating a top-five Tennessee team to start October.
There were a few close calls in September against Oklahoma State and Texas A&M but a recent trend of dominant losses at home has changed things. Beatdowns are not much fun and this time its coming from College Football Playoff hopefuls with another scheduled to arrive in 11 days.
Coach Sam Pittman still has a job to do even with rumors floating around about his job security. A rivalry game against the Longhorns has always brought the best out of the coaches, players and fanbase but NIL and the transfer portal has changed the way student-athletes think about rivalries.
Even Ohio State coach Ryan Day has stated previously that his national recruiting has effected how his team feels about archrival Michigan. Pittman will have to figure out a new way to motivate his team with Texas coming in two weeks or the Razorbacks will face the same result it received against rivals LSU and Ole Miss.
Don't think for a single second that Texas Coach Steve Sarkisain has forgotten about his embarrassing loss as the No. 15 team in the country that hot September evening. His team appeared defeated by halftime in what was a 40-21 loss to an overachieving Arkansas team in 2021.
Texas has no time to overlook Arkansas as it contends for a conference title and playoff spot in Year One in the SEC. To this point, the Longhorns have avoided losing a trap game and should know what to expect from an Arkansas home crowd.
The Rebels faced a loud contingent of Razorbacks fans early on but it wasn’t enough to sustain success for Arkansas. Texas has a dynamite offense and a defense which has given up a three plays of more than 40 yards in league play.
Travis Williams’ defense was shredded just a few days ago for 700 yards and 63 points by Ole Miss. If the Razorbacks can’t figure a way to slow down it might be a bloodbath in Fayetteville next weekend.