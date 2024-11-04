Kiffin's Press Conference Highlights Standard Arkansas Lacking
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ole Miss ran circle around Arkansas in a 63-31 win for its first in Fayetteville since 2008. It would be difficult to find a matchup between the two SEC teams that turned out as lopsided. However, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin still thought there was more his team could work on despite winning in a place for the first time in over 15 years.
"We didn't play very good on defense in the second half and at times in the first half too."- Lane Kiffin after a 63-31 win
There can be plenty of finger pointing as to why Ole Miss has a shot at a second straight-double-digit win season and Arkansas will be fortunate to play in a pre-Christmas bowl. Many of those factors are valid, Ole Miss embraced NIL way before Arkansas did, the Hogs' athletic director said it himself.
Now Arkansas and its fans are paying the price both figurately and literally with the implementation of a 3% tax on concessions and other merchandise at games that just went into effect against Ole Miss. Talk about a bad timing in hindsight.
The Kiffin quote highlights something that Arkansas needs to address and it doesn't cost a penny from any donor, fix the standard.
Even though Ole Miss held Arkansas to just 10 points, three of which came on a 55-yard field goal and sacked Taylen Green five times, Kiffin was quick to point out that his defense still had things to improve on in the first half. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding's unit allowed 202 yards, one of Ole Miss's higher totals in the first half of a game. The Rebels have only allowed more twice (205 vs. LSU and 232 vs. Oklahoma).
Earlier in the week, coach Sam Pittman made a curious comment on his weekly radio show.
"They're the Louis Vuitton of defensive line," Pittman said about Ole Miss. "We're like Walmart."
Sure, defensive end Princely Umanmielen was a highly touted player out of the transfer portal. Linebacker Suntarine Perkins was a top-25 overall prospect out of high school, according to 247Sports. Fellow linebacker TJ Dottery was a four-star, but whether Pittman meant it or not, labeling the group as Louis Vuitton, implies a level of entitlement and snobbishness that the group simply does not have.
Eveb if that label were true, they certainly walked the walk over Pittman's unit the offensive line, racking up eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Let's not lose perspective that the only position that Pittman has ever coached prior to his time at Arkansas is the offensive line. He fired his offensive line coach in the offseason and hired Eric Mateos promising change.
Pittman has never been the type to be emotional at the podium, like for example LSU's Brian Kelly was after it's loss to USC. LSU lost that game by seven, not 32.
Even if he was, it wouldn't have changed the result of the game, but it is a symbol of a standard that is lacking. A standard that was so evidently present on the other sideline. A standard that the fans deserve if you're going to charge them extra money, however small, on their hot dogs at the game to watch the Razorbacks play in the name of the student-athletes.
The Razorbacks will now look to improve the standard against No. 5 Texas at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 16.