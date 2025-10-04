Bye week gives Hogs fans entire day to coach shop
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are plenty of games for Arkansas Razorbacks fans to take in for pleasure this Saturday. However, in addition, hour after hour will be filled with chances for Hogs fans to scout a great deal of the most common candidates to take over after Sam Pittman's dismissal.
So, after sifting through yet another schedule, here are the times, television stations and key information of this weekend's games that might warrant the interest of Arkansas fans.
11 a.m.
No. 22 Illinois @ Purdue, BTN
Former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema and ex interim Hogs coach Barry Lunney, Jr. take on former Hogs defensive coordinator Barry Odom. Lunney wanted the job last time it came open, but went out on a journey as an offensive coordinator at UTSA and Illinois to gain the experience he thought he needed to make the step the next time the job came open.
There are no reports officially indicating Lunney has applied for the job, but there is little doubt he would listen if the Razorbacks came calling. Meanwhile, Odom went out on his own quest to prove he was still head coach material should an SEC opening come back up.
Odom is 21-10 since departing as Sam Pittman's defensive coordinator and morning muse. He has already doubled last year's win total at Purdue.
Getting a win over Illinois would be huge and certainly would go a long way toward Arkansas being willing to pony up the $6 milliion buyout to bring him back to Fayetteville.
2:30 p.m.
No. 9 Texas @Florida, ESPN
No future coaches here. Just a future opponent on the field and a possible future opponent on the coaching search circuit.
The biggest intrigue is seeing whether Texas quarterback Arch Manning has finally grown enough as a quarterback to at least hit receivers running wide open. Chances are, if Florida can somehow get to 17 points, the Gators can pull off the upset.
If it's Manning's coming out party, it could be bad for Petrino and the Hogs. However, if nothing changes, a poll with Arkansas fans already showed they think the Razorbacks can take Texas even during Pittman's era.
No. 16 Vanderbilt @ No. 10 Alabama, ABC
Arkansas fans are probably sick of hearing about this game because the SEC Network can't break its habit of over covering the Tide in relation to the other 15 teams in the conference. However, the prospect of Alabama going down to Clark Lea and Diego Pavia and the well-balanced Vanderbilt Commodores is more than Arkansas fans can resist.
While the Hogs still technically have the SEC championship as a possibility, Arkansas fans have written off much in the way of hope. That allows room to live vicariously through the undefeated Commodores who are going to take it personally that everyone keeps predicting them to lose by double digits in Tuscaloosa.
Boise State @ No. 21 Notre Dame, NBC
This one might be a hard watch for Arkansas fans. However, it's a good chance to possibly see Notre Dame continue its exhibition as the world's greatest offense.
While it's unlikely the Irish go an entire game without punting, it's still on the table. Perhaps it wasn't Arkansas. Perhaps Notre Dame is just that awesome.
Syracuse @ SMU, ACCN
This game also contains two head coaches Arkansas fans are targeting. While SMU's Rhett Lashlee is probably not on the table because of boosters in and around the Park Cities and the Middle East, Orange coach Fran Brown is a definite option.
However, Razorbacks fans definitely need to watch the game and perhaps do a little personal research of their own if they like what they see. Brown has the tools to be successful, but can be an acquired taste, so fans need to make sure they know what they are getting into before backing him with all their might.
3 p.m.
Texas State @ Arkansas State, ESPNU
Here is a chance to not only support the state's other team on national television this weekend, but it's a great chance to watch the Bobcats' GJ Kinne work his coaching magic. He has turned around one of the worst teams in the country to make them an eight-win bowl team two years in a row.
However, not even he could figure out how to make former Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby into a viable option under center.
6 p.m.
No. 11 Texas Tech @ Houston, ESPN
The Red Raiders destroyed Utah last week, setting up a battle of unbeaten teams in this Lone Star State showdown. Texas Tech continues to try to prove it's now the best team in Texas that money can buy, but former Tulane head coach Willie Fritz is determined to prove his plucky Houston team can prove heart matters more than money.
6:30 p.m.
Minnesota @ No. 1 Ohio State, NBC
Former Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey sets out to prove a redshirt freshman can go into the Horseshoe and pull out a win with his upstart Golden Golphers. So far, Lindsey has looked up to the moment with only a couple of freshman moments against Cal.
If he can get into his usual groove and the Minnesota receivers actually catch the ball, there's a puncher's chance Ohio State might go down.
No. 3 Miami @ No. 18 Florida State, ABC
The Hurricanes have an opportunity to prove they are legitimate contenders for the national title. Meanwhile, Florida State coach Mike Norvell continues on an effort to prove himself with the Seminoles.
If his team takes a second consecutive loss after an upset at Virginia, the College Football Playoff is probably out of the question. It will then be on Norvell to keep his team from spiraling out of control like last season.
Mississippi State @ No. 6 Texas A&M, SEC Network
The Bulldogs narrowly lost a huge upset bid of Tennessee in overtime last week after looking like they had it locked up in the regular season. This will be Mississippi State's chance to bounce back and get the huge signature win Jeff Lebby needs in the SEC.
If the Aggies pull it out, it legitimizes them as a contender. It also sets the Bulldogs up for a potential downfall that could greatly benefit Petrino's Razorbacks in a few weeks.
The last thing Arkansas fans want to see is a Mississippi State win no matter how tempting it is to cheer for the underdogs.