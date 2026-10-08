'Cake Likely Baked' On Hunter Yurachek's Tenure at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — The worst-kept secret in college athletics is that Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek is not well-liked by the Razorback faithful.

Fans were hopeful that a specially-called meeting of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees in Little Rock on Oct. 1 would be the end of Yurachek's tenure, but alas, that wasn't the case.

Yurachek, whose contract with the UofA runs through Dec. 31, 2027, has been under fire since hiring Ryan Silverfield to be the next head football coach at Arkansas. Criticism of the UA AD has only grown with Arkansas' 2-3 start to the 2026 season, which has included three blowout losses to Power Four teams in Utah, Georgia and Texas A&M. No. 15 Tennessee is favored by 13.5 points against the Razorbacks on Saturday, and that spread would likely be closer to 20 if Saturday's game weren't being played in Fayetteville.

According to Yahoo's Dan Wolken, Yurachek's tenure at Arkansas could very well end prior to his contract running out.

The cake is likely baked on Yurachek. It’s a matter of how and when. Best move is probably to wait, do a thorough search, Silverfield gets a fair shot in Year 2 and then you see what’s up with a new AD without having to rush this — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 7, 2026

"The cake is likely baked on Yurachek," Wolken wrote Wednesday on social media. "It’s a matter of how and when. Best move is probably to wait, do a thorough search, Silverfield gets a fair shot in Year 2 and then you see what’s up with a new AD without having to rush this.

"Yurachek has come up in all kinds of conversations I’ve had this week. One thing that should be mentioned is his role as CFP committee chairman. If he were fired that would be the 2nd year in a row after Mack Rhoades last year. And the SEC would be very very unhappy."

Fans aren't just frustrated that Arkansas is losing games, however. The Hogs are doing so with the cheapest roster in the SEC, even after Yurachek said in December that UA would have resources for football that put Arkansas in the middle of the pack in the SEC. While it appears that Silverfield's budget for his 2026 roster was already set in stone, Yurachek did not specify that, nor did he say that the transition to having middle of the pack funds wouldn't occur until 2027.

Fans weren't enthused by the Silverfield hire. They certainly aren't happy, nor should they be, with Arkansas 2-3 start. The fact that Yurachek wasn't forthcoming about the 2026 football budget and has had multiple puff pieces written by national outlets in recent weeks hasn't helped his case with an embittered fan base, either.

There could very well be a new athletic director at Arkansas by the time Silverfield's second season as head coach rolls around.

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