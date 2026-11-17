FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield was asked multiple times Monday about UA system president Jay Silveria's review of Razorback football and gave a similar response to previous questions about the review and the resources that will be available moving forward.

What made the topic newsworthy on Monday was the list of five goals put forward by Silveria on Nov. 13. Those goals are getting Arkansas' resources into the top half of the SEC, growth in NIL opportunities, a more efficient front office, better communication and ensuring donors to the program stay engaged.

Silveria is leaving UA in February for Purdue but will complete his review of Arkansas football before his departure.

" I was aware of it," Silverfield said, "And have great confidence, like I said, with my discussions with the leadership that we're going to have the resources necessary to have success and put together the right type of team for 2027 and beyond. I'm really excited about the future of this program."

Silverfield was then pressed about Silveria's promise for short-term resources for 2027.

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Sep 27, 2019; Colorado Springs, CO, USA; United States Air Force Academy superintendent Lt Gen Jay B. Silveria in the third quarter of the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"I think we're going to have the resources necessary to have success in this upcoming year and in the future. Other than that, my focus is on getting ready for Texas, and I've got great faith that it's going to get done.

"I've been very fortunate that the leadership throughout the university and our systems and everybody involved have been great in communicating with me. Part of that's the faith they have in me as the head football coach here to do what I need to do in between the white lines and within our football program. But I've had a lot of discussions with a lot of people, and I'm pleased with the way they're going."

Of course, Silverfield didn't divulge any specifics regarding finances, which is probably the smart thing to do. One thing is clear, however, and it's that the Razorbacks cannot afford in a figurative sense to have the cheapest roster in the SEC. That would only cause more frursration among fans who feel the university's leadership has become tone deaf to their concerns.

Even if athletic director Hunter Yurachek is gone after the calendar flips to 2027, a new AD will have to find a way to raise money in both the short and long term. At the least, the final product of Silveria's review has to indicate a way to do both.

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