Calipari may make interesting moves on road in Week 3 of recruiting
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari may be zeroing in on twin towers from the Empire State as part of his 2026 recruiting plans.
Twin 7-footers Darius and Adonia Ratliff have become attractions for Arkansas coaches since the current recruiting period opened up Sept. 3.
First, it was Razorbacks assistant coach Chuck Martin who traveled to Archbishop Stepinac in West Plains, N.Y., to see the Ratliffs.
Next it was two Arkansas assistants, Martin and Brad Calipari, who were at the school on Monday, Sept. 8.
A source told us that the Head Hog, John Calipari, is considering a trip to see the Ratliff twins this week, although a stop there has not been specifically planned just yet.
"Not confirmed yet," a source within the Stepinac program told us on Thursday.
Going back to April 20, Martin has made three trips to Stepinac to evaluate the twins.
Arkansas is not the only school to flock to Stepinac in recent days to see the Ratliffs.
Alabama coach Nate Oats, Pitt coach Jeff Capel, and assistant coaches from Florida, Creighton, and Oklahoma State have also been out to see them in the past week alone.
The frontline duo is versatile with the ability to shoot three-pointers as well as using dribble-drive craft to create shots in the mid-range, and of course they can finish above the rim at the basket.
Darius Ratliff is listed as a 7-foot, 215-pound center, and he is ranked as the No. 52 prospect in the nation according to ESPN.
Adonis Ratliff is also listed as a 7-foot, 215-pound center, and he is ranked as the No. 86 prospect in the nation according to ESPN.
Their father, Theo Ratliff, was a longtime NBA center who was an all pro.
Their sister, Yasmeen Ratliff, played for the Arkansas Razorbacks women's basketball team in the late 2010s.
At this time, the Ratliff twins do not hold scholarship offers from Arkansas.
Is Calipari planning a trip to Orlando to see 2027 5-star prospects?
A source has confirmed Calipari is considering a recruiting trek to Orlando next week to see an inside-out duo of 2027 5-star players.
A new independent school, Southeastern Prep Academy, is where you will find Obinna Ekezie (6-foot-11 center, 220 pounds, ESPN national No. 5, 5-star prospect) and Beckham Black (6-foot-3 guard, ESPN national No. 9, 5-star prospect).
Black is the younger brother of former Razorbacks star guard and current Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black.
Black was on Arkansas' campus in January to watch the Razorbacks' home basketball game against SEC foe Oklahoma at Bud Walton Arena.
Arkansas' current on-campus prospect visit dates
• Aug. 29-31 was the recent visit date for Caleb Holt (6-foot-5 guard, Prolific Prep, native of Huntsville, Ala., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 5-7 was the recent visit date for Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-foot-5 guard, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, national Top 5, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 12-14 Abdou Toure (6-5 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national No. 20, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 Arafan Diane (7-foot center, Iowa United Prep, native of Guinea, national No. 6, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 Jordan Smith, Jr. (6-foot-2 combo guard, Fairfax, Va., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 26-28 Tay Kinney (6-foot-2 guard, Overtime Elite, native of Newport, Ky., national No. 12, 5-star prospect)
• Oct. 3-5 Cole Cloer (6-foot-7 small forward / wing, native of Hillsborough, N.C., national Top 25 prospect)
• Oct. 24-26 (may be tentative) Baba Oladotun (6-foot-10 combo forward, Silver Springs, Md., national Top 10, 5-star prospect)
• Dates TBA (confirmed already finalized) Chase Foster (6-foot-8 forward, Baltimore, Md., national No. 38, 4-star prospect)