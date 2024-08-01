Calipari Spotlight Offers Football Chance to Shine on National Television
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Everyone knew there would be some level of benefit to the Razorbacks' football program when John Calipari was hired a few months ago.
However, how bright the spillover of the spotlight would be wasn't clear. It is now though.
Wednesday afternoon, Pat McAfee of ESPN and WWE fame, spent a valuable three minutes of his show talking about the rap performed by defensive coordinator Travis Williams for his defensive players in a recent team meeting.
"Here it is right here," McAfee said as the video popped up on the screen behind him. "This just hit the internet this weekend. This is the defensive coordinator for Arkansas in a team meeting."
The reason McAfee even saw the video is because he monitors the Hogs' social media accounts to keep up with Calipari news. The Razorback basketball coach was on the show about a month ago getting the Arkansas name on select national media broadcasts.
Because of the national infatuation with Calipari, a viral moment from Williams worthy of equal national exposure, got the national love it deserved. If there was any question as to whether this is a result of tracking Arkansas' hoops news, the last portion of video demonstrates a focused knowledge on what the Hogs have been doing.
Had McAfee not been monitoring news on Arkansas basketball, he would not have gotten to experience the emotional roller coaster that made him so enthusiastic about sharing his reaction. From the second he watched Williams flip up his hood, there was an expectation from McAfee that he was about to watch an epic fail.
"When I saw this video, I was immediately embarassed," McAfee said. "I was so uncomfortable. When I saw the start, I was like 'Oh, no,' because I was in the room where before people thought they had, but what we knew they didn't have was self-awareness, and it got uncomfortable."
However, as Williams began his flow, McAfee's attitude changed. So did the engagement of the players in the room.
"So, as I saw this video, I'm like 'Oh, no," especially with what Arkansas has got going," McAfee said. "Complete opposite ... I don't know how many times they've attempted this in the past that they know to drop the 'Yeah, Coach!" in the middle of that thing, but that was awesome."
He went on to talk about Calipari and the momentum he's brought. McAfee mentioned the goal to put 30 more players in the NBA and the recent success in recruiting, but now he says there's a reason to keep an eye on the football team as well as it tries to catch up to the energy and success taking place in basketball.
"Wooo Pig Soooing on the hard court," McAFee said. "But the football team over couple of [years], and then I see that and I'm like, 'Is Arkansas? Hold on a second. Is Arkansas about to go on a run?'"
