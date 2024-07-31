Razorbacks Can Start Today Getting Chip Off Shoulder This Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' players that endured last year's train wreck appear to have taken things a little personal. It is some momentum they'll carry into the first fall camp practice of the year Wednesday afternoon.
"That’s who I am. That’s how I coach," Razorbacks strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders said Tuesday. "You are who you surround yourself with. We’re going to have a chip on our shoulder. But to be honest, we can’t really worry about that."
For guys that didn't experience that miserable 4-8 season last year (and it was every bit of that for those involved), they are probably getting the picture pretty quickly. It was a big deal to the players, who don't agree with the preseason projections that have them ahead of only Mississippi State and Vanderbilt this year.
"The only way to change it is to win," Sowders said. "We used a little bit of that last year. It’ll be the last time I talk about last year. In hindsight, all we have to do is worry about us. If we worry about us, it’ll take care of the rest. We’ve got a hungry group. They want to win. They want to win at a high level. They’ve challenged each other. They’ve held each other accountable, which we’ve done a much better job of doing. Not just from the coaches, but from the players."
It helps that new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino also has some motivation to get something completely different corrected. Everybody knows the story from over a decade ago and it's in the past. Sowders knows exactly what he brings to the Hogs.
"The instant respect that each person had for him, not just offensively but defensively," Sowders said. "But there’s a calmness and confidence to him. He’s organized. He’s detailed. He’s demanding but not demeaning. He has a sense of urgency. The biggest thing is that he is a great teacher. He has developed every player he has ever coached. Other than one year at Louisville, he’s always won wherever he’s been. He’s excited to get back and show Razorback Nation that he’s excited to be back. He’s ready to get the bad taste out of his mouth."
The Razorbacks start practices Wednesday afternoon. Media access will be shortly after 5 p.m. and we'll be talking to coach Sam Pittman later that evening along with selected players. Coverage will be at Hogs On SI.
