Calling Kane Wommack: Please fix Arkansas' football program
Puzzles are fun for most of us but can be frustrating when a solution can't be found. For instance:
- A college football team leads the nation in explosive plays.
- That team's quarterback is No. 1 in total offense in all of FBS.
- That splendid combination should make for a successful team, correct?
Not in Arkansas' case. The Razorbacks are the explosive offense named above and senior QB Taylen Green is the sparkplug who led the country in yards gained going into Saturday's showdown in Austin, Texas.
But that combination of gaudy offensive statistics means little this season as the Hogs are in last place in the SEC, the only team without a conference win.
Arkansas is banking on their new coach in 2026 solving that puzzle. That's why a defensive-minded head coach might be the solution.
The Hogs are historically bad. So bad they fired head coach Sam Pittman after five games and will cut loose interim coach Bobby Petrino in about seven days.
That could be about the time Arkansas officials announce the new Head Hog. Whoever it is, he'll face one monumental task in fixing the worst defense in the SEC.
Alabama coach, former Hog might be answer
The guy capable of improving Arkansas' defense in a hurry is Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. He's a Springfield, Mo., native and former Hogs fullback (2005-06) who played his final three seasons at Southern Miss.
Just 38 years old, Wommack led South Alabama to a 22-16 record and Sun Belt West division title in his second season .
Now in his second year as the leader of Alabama's defense, Wommack has the Crimson Tide first in the SEC in overall defense (270.5 yards) and second in points allowed (16.2).
With rumors about 'Bama head coach Kalen DeBoer possibly leaving — I say it won't happen — some folks are expressing their immense confidence in Wommack.
Arkansas is last in both categories with 473.8 yards and 34.1 points per Saturday. That's why the Hogs scored 37 points Saturday against the No. 17 Texas Longhorns and never had a chance to win.
Texas quarterback Arch Manning passed for a career-high 389 yards with four touchdowns. He also scored on a run and caught a TD pass.
The 52-37 beatdown wasn't that close. With 11:37 left, Texas led 52-23, having outscored their visitors 28-3 in little over a quarter after intermission.
Arkansas' defense was pathetic. Manning was playing an easy game of pitch and catch with wide open receivers all game long.
Arkansas has wasted what could've been a decent, if not truly good, season due to a porous defense that can't slow down anyone in the SEC -- even on a bye week, as this guy joked.
Just how bad is Razorbacks' record in recent years?
Arkansas is experiencing its worst season in the history of the once-proud program that began playing football in 1894.
Why the worst? The hapless Hogs are suffering through their longest losing streak in a single season, with the string of defeats reaching nine straight.
That 0-7 record against SEC foes is the worst since the horrific pair of back-to-back 0-8s under the embarrassing regime of former coach Chad Morris.
What you probably don't realize is the Hogs are a hapless 15-58 in the last nine SEC seasons. That's a shocking winning percentage of .205.
Here's the ugly breakdown:
2025: 0-7
2024: 3-5
2023: 1-7
2022: 3-5
2021: 4-4
2020: 3-7 (Covid season of all SEC games)
2019: 0-8
2018: 0-8
2017: 1-7
From 2012 to '16, Arkansas was a horrible 12-28 against SEC foes but that was at least a winning percentage of .300.
Question is, would a talented young coach even want to tackle this dreadful history in hopes of turning the Razorbacks into a winner?
Could new coach flip weird season of close losses ?
Saturday's setback was somewhat typical of the season. As usual, the Hogs stayed close, although for only a half this time, before rolling over for good.
The season began with high hopes and two easy wins. Anyone reading this likely knows the ensuing chapters:
- 2-9 record
- 0-8 in the SEC
- Five losses by combined 11 points
- Seven losses by combined 26 points
- Only SEC team without conference win
Obviously, it didn't matter if Pittman or Petrino was in charge. But could a new face flip the script and turn the Hogs into instant winners in 2026?
Seems all he'd have to do is find a way to win the close ones and the puzzle would be solved. First step is finding some great athletes who already know how to tackle or can be taught.
That seems to be Wommack's forte.