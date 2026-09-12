Can Arkansas 'OTB' and 'TTB' To Victory Against Utah Utes?

SALT LAKE CITY — Arkansas fans can talk themselves into almost anything in September.

That is part of being a college football fan. A new coach gets a fresh start. A young quarterback throws three touchdown passes. A win goes in the standings. Suddenly, every concern becomes “Week 1 rust,” and every difficult game becomes an opportunity for a breakthrough. Saturday night at Utah is an opportunity. It is also a reality check waiting to happen.

The Razorbacks are roughly a two-touchdown underdog in Salt Lake City, and that is not disrespect. Arkansas earned that number with a 31-14 win over North Alabama that looked far more troubling than its final score.

The Razorbacks outgained the Lions 415-153, held the ball for more than 41 minutes and still found ways to turn an FCS opponent into a four-quarter annoyance. That is not “taking care of business.” That is surviving a game Arkansas should have controlled from the opening kick.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith looks for running room during a first quarter punt return that was called back due to a penalty against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

So can Arkansas OTB and TTB in Salt Lake City? Can the Razorbacks out-tough the boys and take care of business against Utah? The honest answer is yes, but only if they stop playing like a team that believes a few good statistics erase a lot of bad football.

OTB Starts Up Front

Arkansas wants to sell toughness. Fine. Then show it. The Razorbacks ran the ball 49 times for 148 yards against North Alabama. That is 3.0 yards per carry against an FCS defense. Sutton Smith had 15 carries for 36 yards. Braylen Russell carried 17 times for 49 yards and scored a touchdown.

Those are not numbers that scream physical superiority. Those are numbers that say Arkansas could not consistently move a smaller opponent out of the way.

Utah is not North Alabama. The Utes just rushed for 364 yards in their opener and are built around the kind of physical football Arkansas claims it wants to play. They will not be intimidated by Arkansas’ size, its SEC patch or its pregame messaging.

If the Razorbacks want to OTB, the offensive line has to win early downs. It has to give Smith and Russell room to get past the line of scrimmage. It has to avoid the penalties that turn second-and-manageable into second-and-forever. Toughness is not a quote after the game. It is converting third-and-two when the opponent knows exactly what is coming.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson throws on the sideline during a second half timeout against North Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

TTB Means KJ Jackson Cannot Play Hero Ball

KJ Jackson is Arkansas’ best chance to make this game interesting. He threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns against North Alabama. He completed 24 of 35 passes and showed enough poise to justify the optimism around him. But Jackson also threw an interception and lost a fumble. That cannot happen Saturday.

Arkansas does not need Jackson to throw for 350 yards, make miracle plays or prove he is the best quarterback on the field. It needs him to make the right play. Take the checkdown. Throw it away. Avoid the hit. Do not turn a broken play into an avoidable turnover.

This is where Arkansas has to be honest with itself: Jackson is still young, and the Razorbacks cannot build their entire upset plan around asking him to carry an offense that could not run efficiently against North Alabama.

If Arkansas falls behind the chains and forces Jackson into constant obvious passing situations, Utah will pressure him, crowd throwing lanes and wait for the mistake. That is how a close game becomes a 17-point game before halftime. TTB means protecting the football, staying ahead of schedule and not handing Utah the game.

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier (4) looks to throw on the run against the Idaho Vandals during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas Cannot Donate Points

Arkansas committed eight penalties for 74 yards against North Alabama. It turned the ball over three times. It scored just one touchdown in six red-zone trips.

That is a disaster disguised as a victory. Fans can call it first-game sloppiness. Coaches can call it correctable. Both can be true. But “correctable” means nothing if the same mistakes follow Arkansas to Salt Lake City.

Utah does not need help. The Utes have an experienced quarterback in Devon Dampier, a productive running game and home-field advantage. If Arkansas gives them short fields, free first downs or stalled red-zone possessions, Utah will not apologize.

The Razorbacks have to stop donating points. No foolish personal fouls. No pre-snap penalties when crowd noise gets loud. No fumbles after crossing midfield. No red-zone drives that end in frustration because Arkansas could not execute a simple assignment. An upset is difficult enough without being your own worst opponent.

Here to fight. Here to compete. 🐗 pic.twitter.com/4RWWqv9WcW — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) September 11, 2026

The Feather-Ruffling Truth

Arkansas can absolutely make this competitive. But the Razorbacks have not shown enough to deserve blind confidence. They have not established a reliable running game. They have not proved they can finish drives. They have not proved they can protect the football. They have not played in a hostile road environment under Ryan Silverfield.

That is not negativity. That is the résumé. The “SEC is tougher than everybody” argument is lazy. Utah does not care about Arkansas’ conference affiliation. The Utes care whether the Razorbacks can block, tackle, communicate and execute for 60 minutes.

Arkansas does not need a moral victory. It needs proof. If the Razorbacks run with purpose, protect Jackson, eliminate the giveaways and force Dampier to earn every yard, they can give themselves a chance in the fourth quarter. If they bring the North Alabama version of themselves to Salt Lake City, this will get ugly. OTB and TTB are not slogans Saturday night. They are the minimum requirement.

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