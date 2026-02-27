Can Hogs Come From Behind to Land 4-Star Ohio Cornerback?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks continue to add to their impressive spring visit list with 4-star defensive back Kei'Shjuan Telfair who is expected to be in town April 24, according to Rivals.

There appears to be separation at the top for the highly regarded defensive back. The Razorbacks recent hiring of Ryan Silverfield, along with the additional resources to recruit high school athletes, seems to be paying off.

Arkansas extended an offer to Telfair Feb. 11 which shows how serious the coaching staff is about restocking its roster with quality depth, especially in the secondary.

The 6-foot, 160 pound recruit is the No. 153 ranked prospect in the nation for 2027, No. 17 among cornerbacks and No. 3 in the state of Ohio for the 2027 class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

He currently holds offers from 39 programs including Clemson, Notre Dame, Miami, Penn State, Arizona State, Auburn, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, USC, Wisconsin, and many others.

Scouting Report

At 6-foot and still adding size, Telfair brings the length and fluid movement Arkansas covets on the perimeter, along with the upside to grow into a true press corner in new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts' scheme.

The Razorbacks have made it a priority to flip their defensive backfield this offseason with athletes who can run, turn their hips without wasted motion, compete at the catch point, and force turnovers which is something Telfair knows to do well.

His frame, instincts and early technical polish fit what Arkansas wants on the outside. This staff is clearly targeting defensive backs with verified length and versatility.

Roberts is targeting defenders who can serve in various roles and execute different concepts within a multiple coverage system.

New Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts walks on the field during Gator Walk before a game against the Texas Longhorns at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

What separates Telfair from most young defenders is his patience at the line of scrimmage as he can contain his balance without overextending his body to win the play from the jump.

He is well refined technically with a good release at the line of scrimmage, staying square and under control. That type of discipline early in his football career shows how well coached and trained he is in his skill set and how confident he is in his ability to disrupt timing without losing leverage.

What Hogs Are Looking For

The Razorbacks are looking to bring in a handful of defensive backs in this class and it shows with the emphasis at certain positions on the high school recruiting front.

There are already four 2027 secondary prospects expected to take official visits to Fayetteville this offseason such as 4-star Bryson Brown, 3-star London Goggans, 3-star Trenton Blaylock and Telfair.

Arkansas essentially flipped its secondary through the transfer portal and high school recruiting class with safety Miguel Mitchell the only player from last season returning to the unit. The Razorbacks bring in 14 transfers from different levels, but have all proven to be playmakers at their previous stops.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield leads Day 1 of offseason workouts for the first time ever with the Razorbacks. | Razorback Communications

As for the high school class, Arkansas has extended offers to roughly 70 defensive backs in the 2027 class. With just one commitment from Sheridan offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant, the Razorbacks are looking to carry momentum from a successful Junior Day into the spring recruiting season.

Razorbacks Spring Visit List

CB Kei'Shjuan Telfair, April 24

RB Jeremiah Dent, May 29

WR Aden Starling, May 29

DB Bryson Brown, May 29

DB London Goggans, May 29

WR Eli Ferguson, May 29

WR Brody Knowles, June 5

ATH Trey Stewart, June 5

WR Braylon Lane, June 5

DB Trenton Blaylock, June 5

