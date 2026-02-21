Who Will Arkansas Razorbacks Host for Official Visits This Spring?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks have started the process of scheduling several official visitors for the 2027 class.

This will be the first major recruitng period for first-year coach Ryan Silverfield, who proved many initial doubters wrong by stringing together several impact in-state recruits. He promised to give Arkansas fans something to be proud of by bringing in the best recruiting class the program has ever signed when it's all said and done.

"I look forward to actually taking a deep breath to figure out where this thing is probably by February," Silverfield said. "I mean, we're gonna start building you the best recruiting class in program history for the 2027 class. If I get a full five months to do so, that's gonna be a heck of a deal."



Here's a list of which 2027 prospects are expected to visit when the quiet period begins May 28.

Jeremiah Dent, Running Back

The Marion product will be in town the weekend of May 29, he told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI last week. He has reported 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Miami, Ole Miss, Iowa, Auburn, SMU, Purdue, Memphis, USF, Cincinnati, Arizona State, North Carolina State and many more.



Dent will also take official visits to North Carolina (June 5) and Auburn (June 19).

Dent is one of the most talented running backs in the Natural State for the 2027 class with his blend of speed, athleticism, pass catching and physicality.

The 6-foot, 200 pound prospect is currently ranked as the No. 723 overall prospect overall, No. 59 at his position and No. 2 among players in Arkansas, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

He goes into his senior year with the opportunity to surpass the 2,000 yard mark in all-purpose yardage. An electric athlete with the ball in his hands, Dent recorded 1,983 yards and 22 touchdowns, including three off kick-off returns in 2025.

Trey Stewart, Athlete

The versatile athlete from Little Rock Central has indicated he is down to three SEC teams in his recruitment ahead of his Arkansas visit set for June 5. The Razorbacks will go up against some of their top rivals in Ole Miss and South Carolina.

I had a great visit back on the hill today, enjoyed meeting and getting to know the new staff. Thanks for having me!! @RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/n3T60TrrM9 — Trey Stewart (@TreyStewart2027) February 1, 2026

Stewart enjoyed a productive junior year for Tigers by recording 1,260 all purpose yards and 13 touchdowns. He is the No. 698 ranked prospect in the country for 2027, and No. 2 among in-state athletes, according to 247Sports.

Bryson Brown, Defensive Back

One player who has remained a priority target under two separate coaching regimes is 4-star defensvie back Bryson Brown. The Broken Arrow standout recently added Kansas to his list of official visits.

Brown, originally from Pine Bluff, is the son of parents who served in the United States Navy for a combined 28 years and there's proof of that in his work ethic. He is now the No. 266 ranked prospect in the nation for 2027, No. 30 among defensive backs and the No. 5 recruit out of Oklahoma, according to Rivals.

He released a group of 12 finalists for his services and it seems he might've trimmed the list down given who he has scheduled official visits with this spring. He is set to take trips to Auburn, Vanderbilt, UCLA, Florida State and Miami.

Aden Starling, Wide Receiver

The 6-foot, 175 pound receiver has been committed to Georgia since December, but still plans to keep his recruitment open over the next few months. Starling is the No. 828 ranked prospect, No. 106 among wide receivers and No. 99 player in the Lone Star State, according to 247Sports player rankings.

Starling will also take official visits to Arkansas (May 29), Ole Miss (June 5), Georgia (June 12), and Kentucky (June 19). As a junior, Starling caught 31 passes for 405 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025.

The Razorbacks got in the game for Starling's services upon the arrival of Silverfield, and have made up a reasonable amount of ground in order to receive an official visit.

Eli Ferguson, Wide Receiver

The Razorbacks appear to be going toe-to-toe with the defending national champions Indiana Hoosiers on the recruiting trail for 3-star wideout Eli Ferguson.

The 3-star from Bentwood, Tennessee is set take an official visit to Arkansas for the weekend of May 29. He has generated plenty of attention during his recruitment, holding more than 20 offers, including the Hoosiers, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, and many others.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound prospect recorded 30 receptions for 600 yards and four touchdowns this season for Brentwood Academy. He is currently ranked as the No. 739 overall prospect for the 2027 class, No. 98 among wide receivers and No. 24 player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports.

Brody Knowles, Wide Receiver

Arkansas' coaching staff appears to be going heavy on high school wide receivers this recruiting cycle. Brody Knowles is a newer name on the board who has continued to improve at the varsity level for South Lake Carroll High School in Texas.

The 6-foot-4.5, 190 pound pass catcher is set to take an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of June 5. Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey have implemented a pro-style scheme predicated on an over the top passing attack and physical run game.

Knowles fits the mold of a sizeable downfield target who can be an intimidating defensive mismatch on the boundary in jump ball situations. Going into his senior year, he has caught 74 passes for 1,358 yards and 15 touchdowns in his high school career.

He is the No. 722 ranked prospect in the nation for 2027, No. 94 among wide receivers and No. 90 among Lone Star State athletes, according to 247Sports. It'll be a busy spring for Knowles, who also plans to visit Illinois (April 10), TCU (May 29), and Kentucky (June 12).

Trenton Blaylock, Cornerback

Blaylock, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, has the size to match up with SEC defensive backs and is a big reason he's a highly regarded athlete for this cycle. Schools such as Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Texas are major factors in his recruitment.

The Humble, Texas native is ranked as the No. 448 player in his class, No. 44 among defensive backs and the No. 63 ranked player in Texas, per 247Sports.

His brother, Tory, finished his freshman season at Oklahoma as the team's leading rusher with 120 carries for 480 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in 2025.

Braylon Lane, Wide Receiver

C.E. King High School in Houston has been on a solid run of late in producing elite talent such as running back Trayveon Williams (Texas A&M), safety Bryson Washington (Oklahoma), defensive lineman Dylan Spencer (Texas Tech) and running back Ulysses Bentley IV (Ole Miss).

Braylon Lane is poised to be the latest of the bunch after posting 40 receptions for 542 yards and eight touchdowns over the previous two seasons. He released a top eight list that didn't include the Razorbacks, but did include Texas Tech, Texas A&M, TCU, Houston, Kentucky, Kansas, Arizona State and Mississippi State on January.

Lane, 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, was given something to think about just days later when Arkansas came calling with a scholarship offer Jan. 27. He reports a 40-yard dash time of 4.47 seconds, and a 400-meter time of 48.7 seconds.

