Can Monster Freshman Play Caleb Banks Role for New Arkansas DC Ron Roberts?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — True freshman defensive tackle Danny Beale III balled out for Cross County High School over the past few years.

His efforts were a huge driver to the team's 2A state title last year.

He committed and signed with the Razorbacks as first-year coach Ryan Silverfield's centerpiece of the 2026 class. Defensive coordinator Rob Roberts' hybrid 3-4 and 4-2-5 defense requires a real space-eating tackle to handle 0-technique responsibilities.

We've discussed ad nauseum this offseason how badly the defense needs a nose tackle who can anchor the middle of the defense to free up linebackers to make plays on the ball. Looking at Beale, it's hard to imagine him getting pushed around even as a true freshman.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Danny Beale goes through drills in spring practice. | Razorback Football, Instagram

After the team's first fall practice, junior receiver CJ Brown and redshirt junior Hunter Osborne broke down how things looked on either side of the ball.

"Danny's like 6'6", 350 — he's huge," Osborne said of Beale. "In our position room, we have a buddy system, and me and him got partnered up. Even last night around 9 p.m., he was asking questions about the install, getting ready for today. He always wants to get better. He can definitely help us this year."

Roberts Needs Someone For Banks' Style Role

When Roberts has a big, powerful disruptor and gap clogger at nose tackle, there's a force-multiplier effect.

There are more blockers devoted to protecting the quarterback from quick inside pressure, allowing outside rushers to tee off.

This, in turn, rushes the quarterback through progressions and reduces the time players need to cover on the back end.

Here's a play from Roberts' 2024 season coaching this year's 18th overall pick, Caleb Banks, #88. The towering defensive tackle attracts so much attention that Nussmeier backs into a favorable angle for the edge defenders to get home and cause a fumble. It's at 7:13.

An offensive lineman picks up the ball and you can see the imposing presence of Banks. He knocks the ball loose and falls on it, with surprising ease.

The Hogs don't need a Caleb Banks on defense. But deciding who will man that rotation and how the depth chart will fall are among the biggest questions facing this team as we enter the season.

Against the Ole Miss Rebels and future first-round pick Jaxson Dart in 2024, unranked Florida held the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels to 17 in an upset win. This was against Lane Kiffin's excellent playcalling, Roberts came out on top by forcing two late interceptions from Dart.

Watch here starting at 12:57 how Banks' quick interior pressure leaves Dart nowhere to go with the ball. He eventually falls to the ground after taking a swipe from a bull rushing Banks and tripping over a lineman. This type of interior disruption is something the Hogs defense sorely missed last year.

If the Hogs can get solid play from a 0-technique tackle, the entire defense should reap the benefits. Can the studious freshman step up to help the defensive line achieve "utter dominance," as some on the team expect.

So, Banks possesses monster size. He's a 6-foot-7 behemoth but weighs 20 pounds less than Beale III. His playing weight will inevitably come down in camp.

Of course, Banks never rose about a rotational role at his first college stop, Louisville. But his breakout in Roberts' scheme put him on the national radar and earned him a selection with the No. 18 overall pick.

That might fit the profile of transfer Osborne more than it does Beale. This position is imperative in Roberts' defense. Clogging the interior run lanes, taking on double teams and getting upfield to rush the passer creates a base level for the havoc he wants to unleash.

With the veterans in the locker room this year, Beale can use this opportunity to learn the game from them and when his number is called, he can marry physicality with mastery of the defense.

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