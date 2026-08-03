Why I'm Buying the Hype Around Quincy Rhodes Jr. for Razorbacks Football

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Quincy Rhodes Jr. is an athletic marvel at 6-foot-6, 273 pounds. His bull rush is mean and his spin move is sight to behold. On the Arkansas Razorbacks defense, he's the one everyone is looking to for leadership and production.

Rhodes enters his senior year after bursting on the national scene in 2025, finally escaping the long shadow of Landon Jackson, whom he had backed up for two years. Jackson is entering his second year with the Buffalo Bills. He was taken in the third round of the 2025 draft.

Rhodes was voted All-SEC Second Team in the AP and Coaches polls last year. In interviews, it's clear Rhodes feels like Kendrick: "It's not enough!"

That's not to say he's after more money, not in college anyway. Rhodes wants to compete in the NFL. He thinks Arkansas can prepare him for that.



"Well, I'm not a money guy," Rhodes told Razorbacks on SI at SEC Media Days. "So it was more about where my future is in pro football and knowing that the Arkansas program can continue to get me to the NFL."

Since 2015, Arkansas has produced a bevy of defensive line draft prospects. Trey Flowers and Darius Philon went in 2015. Deatrich Wise Jr. went a few years later in 2017. McTelvin "Soso" Agim went in 2020. Jonathan Marshall was taken in 2021, John Ridgeway in 2022 and Jackson in 2025.

The NFL Draft industrial complex has deemed Rhodes a first-round prospect in the '27 Draft. When looking at potential, he could be seen among the cream of the crop of edge rushers available at draft time. Some in the media have called out that Rhodes is better than Jackson. Rhodes doesn't even want to think about that.

"A lot of people say I was better than him and all that stuff," Rhodes said. "And, in the most humblest way, I just try to tune all that out. Your performance on the field is what's going to speak, and I don't let all the media and all the other outside stuff get to my head. I just go out there and play my best ball."

IN WITH THE NEW

Rhodes is confident in defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and new faces like Virginia transfer Hunter Osborne, who's expected to start at defensive tackle. In a July 21 interview with the team's official podcast, Rhodes said Osborne already knows the defense inside and out.

"I just be like 'Wow.' Like, you know, this is mind-blowing," Rhodes said of Osborne's knowledge of the defense. "And then not only the defensive line and the linebackers but also the secondary. So, like, he's the guy."

If Osborne is right about the new-look line and Ron Roberts' aggressive attack, @RazorbackFB could stun @SEC world.https://t.co/kdxIWHQpFT — Morgan Acuff (@AcuffOnBall) August 1, 2026

It's one thing to be able to draw plays up in meeting rooms and another to execute on the field. That's where leadership comes into play. Rhodes spoke on what he's telling the defense to keep everyone working and focused.

"But I've been just emphasizing to them like a 'find a way' mentality," Rhodes said. "So, you know, when things ain't going your way, you know, if we down or up, you know what I'm saying? Remember, you know, just don't be complacent. Like, just to continue to, you know, put your best foot forward, keep grinding."

The plan is that these additions, like Osborne and Jahiem "Joker" Johnson, will open up opportunities for Rhodes to wreak havoc in the backfield. Roberts could scheme up a coverage shell leaving Johnson on an island with Osborne commanding a double team inside. That would leave Rhodes free to rush outside against favorable looks.

LOFTY EXPECTATIONS

Rhodes isn't just catching the eyes of the draft community. College football media and awards organizations expect his talent to translate to on-field success in his senior year. It's hard to argue with them. Rhodes was named Preseason All-SEC Second Team, Athlon Sports Preseason All-SEC Second Team, Phil Steele Preseason All-SEC Third Team and was a Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalist. The Bednarik Award is given to the best defender each season.

This is after a season in which Landon Jackson was the focal point of the defensive line and the team struggle to keep the score down. The door is wide open for Rhodes to outperform these expectations. The tape certainly says he will.

Despite a disappointing season, Rhodes and his teammates never stopped fighting. Even after a gutting loss to the Auburn Tigers on Oct. 25, 2025, Rhodes spoke to the media about the spirit of his team.

"We have over 100 players in the locker room, and no one quits," Rhodes said. "Especially when we're losing tight games. We're always playing good and not quitting."

This season, Rhodes may finally have the coaches and players surrounding him who can unlock a sleeping dragon. He flashes game-breaking talent on tape. His rapid weight gain has proven that he is still tapping into a vast reservoir of potential. When Silverfield first recruited Rhodes to play at Memphis, the young defensive lineman weighed 220 pounds. He's now listed at 277 pounds.

Dates to know as Razorbacks begin first fall camp of Ryan Silverfield era.



MORE ➡️ https://t.co/ez2BXJOkmy pic.twitter.com/fQiOvSIYE5 — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) July 29, 2026

"We pulled up an old photo of us when he got his offer," Silverfield said at SEC Media Days. "I think he was 220 pounds at the time. Doesn't even look the same. We know the type of player he is, but he's still scratching the surface. His body has already changed in the short time with our new strength staff."

It's Rhodes' time to shine. If Arkansas can make noise in the SEC this year, it's hard to imagine a scenario that doesn't involve a monster season from him.

It is Rhodes' intention to keep himself above the noise in the media. The expectations, detractors and everything between is all a distraction to him. He told Arkansas Daily on Jul 21 how he aims to tune all that out.

"Your performance on the field is what's going to speak," Rhodes said. "And I don't let all the media and all the other outside stuff get to my head. I just go out there and play my best ball. So that's how I feel about that. That's my opinion on that."

Keep an eye on the practice reports at Razorbacks on SI as training camp kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 5.

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