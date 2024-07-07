Can Razorbacks Put Noise in Background Before Practices Start?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With just a week before the annual gathering of the media at SEC Media Daze in Dallas, a single question crossed my mind that probably should have come earlier. With all the discussions and swirl of questions around Arkansas football right now, are the players listening to any of it?
While we've analyzed, debated and speculated about every list possible (mainly to overcome boredom), the players are having the summer practices and squeezing in trips home. It's hard to imagine way they couldn't help but hear at least some of it. Everybody's talking about it if they aren't asking if it's too early to book Final Four reservations.
In the media, we do it because that's what people are talking about. Some of us get paid for opinions. We live in a day and age where more people want affirmation or argument instead of information.
Players will usually tell you at the time they don't pay any attention to it. They hear it. Ignoring it is impossible these days because you can't go anywhere and not hear people talking about the state of things around a football program with far more questions than answers.
They great thing about sports is by the time you get a definitive answer, it's too late for anything to be done about the situation. With the schedule facing the Razorbacks this year, that starts in the second week on the road against Oklahoma State and finishes with a brutal November against three of four opponents ranked in the preseason Top 25.
We'll have more than just rambling next week. There will be enough interviews and rambling from players and coaches with a lot of cliches and using a lot of words to say very little to keep everybody busy for a couple of week.
Practices start then. Maybe some answers to questions including if the players have been listening. They don't have to say it because it's usually reflected in how they practice.
HOGS FEED:
• Which SEC coach under most pressure to perform in 2024?
• Getting Arkansas players really important for different reason
• Get ready for tidal wave hitting Hogs on losing players in state
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook