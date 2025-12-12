Texas vs. UConn Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Dec. 12
The only ranked team in action on Friday's college basketball action is the No. 5 UConn Huskies, who will host the unranked Texas Longhorns. Texas has already suffered three losses this season, losing to Duke, Arizona State, and, most recently, Virginia.
As a result, the UConn Huskies are set as double-digit favorites against the Longhorns in this SEC vs. Big East matchup.
Texas vs. UConn Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texas +13.5 (-115)
- UConn -13.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Texas +720
- UConn -1200
Total
- OVER 147.5 (-115)
- UNDER 147.5 (-105)
Texas vs. UConn How to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 12
- Game Time: 8:00 pm ET
- Venue: PeoplesBank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Texas Record: 7-3
- UConn Record: 9-1
Texas vs. UConn Betting Trends
- The OVER is 5-0 in Texas' last five games
- UConn is 5-1 ATS in its last six games vs. Texas
- Texas is 1-11 ATS in its last 12 games vs. Big East opponents
- UConn is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games
- UConn is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games vs. SEC opponents
- The UNDER is 12-5 in UConn's last 17 games
Texas vs. UConn Key Player to Watch
- Tarris Reed Jr., C - UConn Huskies
The UConn Huskies are clearly a different team when Tarris Reed Jr. is healthy. He has played in just five games this season, but he's averaging 14.8 points per game, along with 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.6 blocks. He will play a significant role in the outcome of this game against an underrated Texas squad.
Texas vs. UConn Prediction and Pick
Texas has struggled defensively this season, which will cost them against a UConn team that has no weaknesses on either side of the court. The Longhorns rank 130th in defensive efficiency, well below the Huskies, who come in at 15th in that metric.
Defending the perimeter is the key to beating Texas, and the Huskies come into this game ranking 11th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 26.8% from beyond the arc.
All signs point to UConn running away with the win in this interconference matchup.
Pick: UConn -13.5 (-105) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!