Can Sutton Smith Hold Up for Arkansas This Season?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas cannot treat Sutton Smith like an indestructible workhorse.

Saturday’s 31-14 victory over North Alabama should have been the ideal setting for the Razorbacks’ Doak Walker Award watch-list running back to look fresh, explosive, and ready for a larger role.

Instead, Smith finished with 15 carries for 36 yards, averaging only 2.4 yards per attempt. That is not a reasonable return against an FCS opponent.

He added four receptions for 43 yards, including 60 yards after the catch, proving he still has value as a versatile weapon. But Arkansas did not bring him from Memphis to become a checkdown specialist.

It brought him in to lead the ground game, provide explosive plays and make life easier for KJ Jackson. Against North Alabama, Smith did not look like a runner ready to carry an SEC offense. He looked worn down.

Numbers Are a Warning, Not an Overreaction

Smith’s stat line should concern Arkansas fans because of the opponent and the workload. His 15 carries is not an outrageous number. It is a reasonable opening-game workload for a featured back.

The problem is the production. Smith gained 36 yards, never broke a run longer than 12 yards and averaged 2.4 yards per carry.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey meets with a North Alabama coach prior to the game. | Nilsen Roman

North Alabama entered the game as an FCS opponent that Arkansas should overpower physically. The Lions finished 2-10 last season, and Arkansas had the size advantage up front. Smith should have found more room.

He did not. Braylen Russell was not much better statistically, gaining 49 yards on 17 carries.

However, Russell scored Arkansas’ only rushing touchdown and finished with 13 more rushing yards on two additional attempts. That distinction matters. Russell did not dominate, but he showed more finish in short-yardage situations.

Smith’s passing-game production saved his overall day. He caught all four of his targets, gained 43 receiving yards and produced 60 yards after the catch.

That tells Arkansas something important: Smith can still help the offense when he is operating in space. It also tells Arkansas that asking him to absorb 15-plus downhill carries every week may be the wrong plan.

Arkansas Must Stop Ignoring the Injury History

Smith’s talent has never been the question. At Memphis last season, he averaged 6.6 yards per carry while rushing for 669 yards on 102 attempts. He scored seven touchdowns and caught 20 passes. He also torched Arkansas for 147 yards and a touchdown on only 12 carries during Memphis’ win over the Razorbacks.

A timeless tradition 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MzBn3JqWW0 — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) September 6, 2026

That is why Arkansas wanted him. But the résumé has another side. Smith missed nearly all of the 2024 season at Memphis because of a season-ending injury.

He also missed time in fall camp with a lower-leg issue, including Arkansas’ first scrimmage. The fact that Smith was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list does not erase that history. It makes the stakes higher.

Arkansas is asking an injury-prone back to take a featured role in an offense that desperately needs a reliable ground game. The Razorbacks are also using him as their primary punt returner, according to the Week 1 depth chart.

That is too much exposure for a player whose availability may determine the ceiling of the offense. Silverfield and Cramsey need to be smarter than that. Smith does not need 20 carries against Utah. He needs touches that maximize his burst while minimizing unnecessary punishment.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith looks for room against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roma

The Right Answer Is a Committee

Arkansas should not bench Smith. That would be an overreaction. It should, however, stop pretending the offense needs one runner to carry every important snap. Smith should be used as the explosive piece.

Get him outside. Throw him screens. Use him on angle routes. Create opportunities where he can make linebackers miss rather than repeatedly asking him to push into crowded interior lanes. Russell should get more of the punishing work.

He carried 17 times for 49 yards and scored the rushing touchdown against North Alabama.

The 2.9-yard average is not impressive, but his 17 carries show the coaching staff trusts him with the physical workload. At 230-plus pounds, Russell is better built to handle downhill carries, goal-line situations and fourth-quarter punishment.

That division makes sense. Smith gets 10 to 14 high-value offensive touches.

Russell handles the short-yardage workload and takes the carries that force a defense to make business decisions. KJ Jackson adds designed quarterback runs only when they create a numbers advantage. That is how Arkansas protects its best offensive weapon.

Utah Will Reveal the Truth

North Alabama should not have worn Smith down. That is the uncomfortable conclusion from Saturday.

Arkansas had the ball for 41 minutes and 27 seconds, ran 84 plays and faced a defense that spent most of the game absorbing pressure. Smith should have looked stronger as North Alabama tired.

Instead, his 15 carries produced 36 yards. Utah will offer no such mercy. The Utes are more physical, deeper and more disciplined than North Alabama.

If Smith is again asked to take 15 carries between the tackles without space, Arkansas risks two outcomes: an ineffective ground game or another injury concern.

Neither is acceptable. Smith remains one of Arkansas’ most dangerous offensive players. His receiving work against North Alabama proved it.

But the Razorbacks must stop confusing versatility with durability. A Doak Walker watch-list nod is a compliment, not a treatment plan. Arkansas needs Smith in November, not just in September.

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