Three Storylines For Arkansas Razorbacks Season Opener Against North Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks will start the season by paying North Alabama $550,000 whether it wins or loses on Saturday, according to AL.com's record request.

The terms of the agreement show Arkansas' payment to be made within 90 days of the Sept. 5 season opener. Arkansas will also provide North Alabama with 400 complimentary tickets as part of the contract agreement, which was signed in June 2025.

North Alabama Lions head coach Brent Dearmon celebrates a two point conversion against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks during the FCS Kickoff game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday August 24, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buliding UNA

UNA coach Brent Dearmon has plenty of familiarity with Arkansas given he served as Arkansas Tech offensive coordinator from 2015-2017 after serving on Gus Malzahn's Auburn staff as an analyst from 2013-14.

Dearmon has ultimately struggled to return the Lions program back to respectability at the FCS level, sitting at just 9-27 overall in four seasons at the helm. UNA defeated Samford soundly in Week Zero, 22-10 and it appears there is finally some momentum being built going into Week One at Arkansas.

While the Lions may ultimately fall to a more talented Razorbacks team, there is a chance that the program can at least show they are trending in the right direction. Whether that comes from sound play, effort and limiting the amount of mistakes most FCS programs make against FBS opponents.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith breaks a tackle during spring practice. | Sutton Smith, Instagra

Silverfield's Fingerprints All Over This Game

For the Razorbacks, it's all business as usual for new coach Ryan Silverfield, who is going into the game with familiar faces on both sidelines.

There will be seven players on the Arkansas side who transferred from Memphis in running back Sutton Smith, tight end Matt Adcock, wide receiver Jamari Hawkins, safety Ian Williams, left guard Malachi Breland, offensive tackle Josiah Clemons, and quarterback AJ Hill.

For his on-field coaching staff, there is offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, offensive line coach Jeff Myers, wide receivers coach Larry Smith, and quarterbacks coach Mitch Stewart.

On the flipside, Joshua Long was a quality control staff member at Memphis and is now the defensive line coach for UNA. He was instrumental in bringing Tigers' transfers such as defensive linemen Kavion Benton, Mond Cole, Donovan Nevils and Joshua White, offensive lineman Will French, and receiver Xavier Johnson.

Silverfield might say he'll need to change calls due to so much familiarity on the opposite sideline. But if the Razorbacks can't overcome that alone, then it's going to be a long season.

"We're having to change up all of our offensive line calls in run and pass protection, which is unique, because you go all the way up through training camp," Silverfield said on Monday. "And then, ‘Hey, this next week let's change all this up,’ just because we can't give them an advantage, so it's going to be a battle because I know what they're capable of doing. But, you know, I've got full belief in our guys.”

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield celebrates following a big play at practice. | Razorback football twitter

"You Only Get One First Game"

One of the more unique things Silverfield had to say about his debut as coach is soaking everything in as he takes part of the Hog Walk, to the field for pregame warmups, coin toss and everything leading up to kickoff.

"Everybody always says ‘enjoy it.’ Because you only get one first game as the head coach at Arkansas," Silverfield said. "I’m going to have a smile on my face. But as soon as we go to the coin toss, my emotions, it’s almost like totally get in check. I’ve shared this with you guys before and some people have said, ‘Ryan, you seen like you’re pretty calm on the sidelines.’ That doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be excited when positives occur or frustrated when we don’t do what we’re supposed to be doing.

"I’m going to be very excited and so honored and humbled to lead the team out of the tunnel this Saturday, but once we get though that ‘A,’ it’s a totally different mindset for me."

The 46-year-old coach has been around the profession for 28 years now and has been a part of 11 first days through his debut at Memphis as head coach. Now, Silverfield will stroll the home sideline of Razorback Stadium with another first, coaching in the premier conference of college football with the challenge of returning Arkansas to relevance in the SEC.

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